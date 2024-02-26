Participate in Creative Contest Earn Invites to Sweetest Women's Month Parties

Love to Dine in LA and Celebrate Women; participate in The Sweetest Creative contest earn invites for exclusive happy hour parties for Women's Month and discover The Sweetest Dishes in LA www.LovetoDineforGood.com For the past three years, Recruiting for Good has been creating and sponsoring The Sweetest Women's Month Parties; come celebrate happy hour at your favorite spots and discover LA's Best Dishes www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Love to Dine with your girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You www.TheRoséSocialClub.com

Recruiting for Good is celebrating launching The Sweetest Dining Club in LA The Rosé Social Club to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; with sweet invite only parties.

Love to Dine in LA Celebrate Women & Party for GOOD? Join The Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund and support sweet girl inspired causes, contests, and parties.Recruiting for Good is launching The Rosé Social Club to inspire participation in referral program; help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and reward fine dining.According to Carlos Cymerman, "Love to learn more about The Sweetest Dining Club and Girl Cause; participate in The Sweetest Contest to earn exclusive invites for LA's Sweetest Women's Month Parties!"Winners of creative writing contest will earn invites for two to Dining Parties at LA's Sweetest Restaurants (Westside) and discover sweet dishes for one social hour.Carlos Cymerman adds, "I have been creating/hosting women parties for 15 years, running the sweetest creative writing contests for 10 years; and love to support girl causes!"AboutFinally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy the finest restaurants on The Westside. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders; created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs, are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences). Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play'Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!'Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

14 Year Old BooksandLooks has been working on 'Girls Design Tomorrow' for the last 3 years doing sweet foodie reviews; this is the sweetest review of STK Steak!