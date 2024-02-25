Gogolook Collaborates with StoreFront to Launch Anti-Fraud Services in Japan

Taipei, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- TrustTech service provider Gogolook has partnered with StoreFront, a digital marketing and mobile service affiliate of multinational digital advertising media company Interspace, to support StoreFront in developing their own brand of caller-ID service "Darekana Block". The two companies have collaborated through a model of anti-fraud database licensing (Caller Database Solution) and product operation, officially launching Darekana Block mobile application in the Japanese market today.

According to the 2023 Global Scam Report by GASA (Global Anti-Scam Alliance), global scam-related financial losses have exceeded one trillion US dollars, accounting for 1.05% of the global GDP, intensifying the focus of governments and businesses worldwide on the impact of scams. Gogolook, with its long-term commitment to digital anti-fraud innovation, has a leading edge in anti-fraud databases and AI research and development capabilities, fulfilling the anti-fraud needs of both consumers and businesses. In addition to launching the globally downloaded caller-ID app Whoscall, Gogolook expands its horizons with a cooperative model of anti-fraud database licensing (Caller Database Solution) and product operation, enabling customer fraud protection for business partners and creating new commercial growth curves. StoreFront, with its diverse online services and marketing solutions and owning more than 2,000 retail channels in Japan, will focus on market promotion alongside Gogolook's efforts on product innovation, maximizing the synergistic effect of their respective strengths.

Not only is Gogolook a founding member of GASA, building bridges in the anti-fraud industry between Asia and regions including Europe and America, but it also collaborates with international law enforcement units such as the Royal Thai Police, the Royal Malaysian Police, the Taiwan National Police Agency, and the Philippines Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, standing at the forefront in the fight against scam threats. With this new cooperation model gaining recognition from businesses in Japan, Gogolook will continue to engage with local business partners in more Asian and even European and American markets, helping businesses seize anti-fraud opportunities, enhancing consumer protection, and bringing positive impact.

About Gogolook

Gogolook is a leading TrustTech company established in 2012. With "Build for Trust" as its core value, it aims to create an AI- and data-driven global anti-fraud network. From multi-communication to fintech, and SaaS, Gogolook creates trustworthy empowerment with the use of technology in various fields. A founding member of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), Gogolook has also teamed up with a number of institutes such as the Taiwan National Police Agency, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea, Thai Royal Police, the Fukuoka city and Shibuya city government, the Philippines Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, and the Royal Malaysia Police and state government to fight fraud and ultimately. With the largest phone number database in East Asia and Southeast Asia as its foundation, Gogolook is dedicated to creating a "fraud-free environment."

Information about Gogolook's services is available at: https://gogolook.com/en.

SOURCE Gogolook

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024