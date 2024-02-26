E. Hughes (author, 1974) Releases Final Poetry Book, "Digital Smiles"

Time and the Multi-Universe: A philosophy of time and time travel by E. Hughes Digital Smiles by E. Hughes E. Hughes (author, 1974)

February 14, 2024: E. Hughes announces the release of her final book of poetry and two new books scheduled for release in Spring 2024.

The creative works of E. Hughes as a novelist, poet, and metaphysics philosopher veers between a degree of extremes with Hughes' poetry serving as emotional catharsis.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E. Hughes releases her final book of poetry, "Digital Smiles" and announces two new book releases. Hughes' four poem mini-collection, "Space, Time, and Loneliness" is also scheduled for release in 2024.

The thematic poetry in Digital Smiles is written in both rhyme and free verse. The collection offers observations and criticisms of society, how human beings engage each other on social media, and the importance of time, death, and society's responsibility towards the humanity of others.

E. Hughes (original) is the author of Time and Multi-Universe: A philosophy of time and time travel (2022) and Sixth Iteration, a science-fiction novel (2021). E. Hughes is a novelist and writer of more than twenty-five years and has over twenty published works in multiple genres from fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s books to date. Her latest offering is Digital Smiles, her final work of poetry, released in February 2024. Hughes is also scheduled to release Reality Unbound, a nonfiction, and Kissing Henry, a YA graphic novel in 2024. In addition to Sixth Iteration and Time and the Multi-Universe, Hughes is also the author of Starting Your First Patio Garden: A Coffee Table Book, the Penelope children’s books series, Disappear, Love, A Mediterranean Romance, Business as Usual, Infatuation, The Sapphire Chronicles, Hello (a screenplay), Beyond the Plain, and other works (not including pseudonymous works). Hughes is also an avid observer of cultural and societal idiosyncrasies.

In addition to a decades-long career in writing, the focus of her career has been in education, publishing, and marketing. From 2012 – 2018, Hughes taught publishing and marketing in Madison, Wisconsin at Madison College and as an instructor at University of Wisconsin’s Writers’ Institute in 2017. Hughes continues her work with hundreds of writers across the United States as well as writers abroad in Canada, the United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe, and Africa as President and Executive Publisher of a national publishing brand.

E. Hughes was born in 1974. She has previously lived in Chicago, Las Vegas, and on the west coast, but spends most of her time in the Midwest where she writes and publishes fiction novels, nonfiction, and children’s books. Her love of writing began at the age of 8 years-old after winning a poetry contest. She knew then that she had the writing bug and would grow up to become a writer. Hughes was even more inspired after a seating next to Dr. Maya Angelou and meeting Gwendolyn Brooks, among many other notable authors in 1999 at a writer’s conference in Chicago. Listening to Dr. Angelou, who was the keynote speaker of the evening was the highlight of her college years. Hughes would later accomplish her goal in 2003 with the launch of Screenwritersdaily.com and the release of her first poetry book, Beyond the Plain. She would eventually release her second book, a collection of short stories the same year, followed by twenty more novels and books in the years to come.

Her focus over the years as a hobby has been in animation and film, eventually moving into live action feature films, where she worked with filmmakers on Organized Criminal (click here) as an associate producer. Ms. Hughes began a screenwriting career in earnest, working as a ghost writer for several film projects, eventually launching Screenwritersdaily in 2003 during the height of the screenwriting era. Screenwritersdaily.com is a screenwriting and writing resource for writers.

In 2010, Hughes released an experimental animated project… one of the first commercially released feature-length “Machinima” animated movies on the market at the time. (Machinima uses real-time video game rendering technology to animate movies). Beyond literature and film, special education has also been a cause near to her heart.

E. Hughes is also an avid gardener, painter, and hobbyist jewelry designer. She is a spouse and mother to four adult children.

Statement from EM Hughes (President, NBAP):

“My personal and professional journey has led me to understand that there is no greater service that I can provide as a human being than helping other people. This is neither a religious nor a political doctrine, but what I feel is a more humanitarian approach to life. Above all, treating others with respect, dignity, and kindness is intrinsic to accomplishing this goal. I have made a personal commitment to following a path that will allow me to bridge my professional and philosophical worlds. Integrity, honesty, compassion and empathy for others are core values for me.”