GEORGIA, February 24 - Atlanta, GA - Governor Brian P. Kemp today issued the below letter to President Joe Biden demanding a response to questions surrounding the immigration status of the arrested suspect in the murder of Laken Riley and asylum claims of the suspect's brother. This direct request follows a previous call for information made by Governor Kemp and 24 other governors for data and information on illegal border crossings, relocation efforts, and how asylum claims were being processed.

"Laken Riley's tragic death struck the hearts of Georgians everywhere and has rightfully sparked national outrage," said Governor Brian Kemp. "As I have said many times before: every state is now a border state because of Joe Biden's inaction, and today I am again demanding answers and information from the Biden Administration that will help us protect our citizens when the federal government will not."

Gov Kemp Letter 2.24.24