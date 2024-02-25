From Idea to Launch in Just 9 Months, The Amazon of Everyday Services Releases The Innovative Mobile App “THYIM”

THYIM (They Help You In Minutes)

THYIM Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to revolutionizing everyday services. The app connects everyday individuals with everyday helpers.

No one should have to wait hours, injure themselves, go in debt or feel unsafe, attempting to get help. Everyday people should have access to quick and affordable help at the click of a button.” — R.M Easterly

LANSING, MI, U.S., February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THYIM (They Help You In Minutes), a revolutionary gig marketplace company that provides everyday simple services by everyday people for everyday people, has launched its groundbreaking mobile application. THYIM is transforming how people access help in their daily lives by focusing on prompt, reliable, and diverse services. THYIM is redefining the gig economy, starting in Lansing, MI, which is the Capitol of Michigan.

The Founder R.M. Easterly knows the feeling of being stranded and helplessly waiting for help, all too well. The idea for THYIM was sparked by R.M while waiting for 5 hours for roadside assistance on busy Interstate 96 in Novi, MI. R.M. spent the next 5 years doing research as a customer and gig worker for all the major marketplaces and roadside companies, as well as doing countless surveys, focus groups and questionnaires online. R.M. realized this app would help millions as a solution to long wait times and safety concerns. From taking out trash or washing a pet, to changing a tire, THYIM is there to help indoors , outdoors or on the roadside in 15 minutes or less with no lingering expectations.

THYIM Inc. is positioned as a solution by offering gig opportunities for individuals seeking to make extra income. The gig economy, projected to reach $455.2 billion in 2024, presents a significant opportunity for U.S. residents to tap into diverse service industries. By providing a platform for gig workers, THYIM is contributing to the economic growth of Lansing and soon many other U.S. cities, creating opportunities for those seeking flexible work arrangements.

Known as ‘The Amazon of Everyday Services,’ THYIM is the first gig marketplace company of its kind, including an exceptionally diverse team of founders and executives. THYIM excels with fast service, affordable prices, no appointments, no quotes, reviews, higher wages and background checks integrated to help prevent unsavory characters from arriving for services. This app is truly innovative and revolutionary.

THYIM Transforms Everyday Services