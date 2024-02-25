Internationally Acclaimed Fashion Designer Tess Mann Featured on a Cookeville, Tennessee-based Podcast

Tess Mann interview on Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev podcast. Tess Mann interview on Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev podcast. Tess Mann interview on Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev podcast. Grace by Tess Mann Haute Couture. Photo by Arun Nevader. Annabel by Tess Mann Haute Couture. Photo by Arun Nevader.

Renowned fashion designer Tess Mann joins Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev to discuss her haute couture journey and future plans.

Sharing my journey on Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev is an opportunity to inspire others to pursue their passions fearlessly and embrace the power of collaboration in achieving greatness.” — Tess Mann

COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann, the visionary behind Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess, graced the airwaves in an exclusive guest appearance on the widely acclaimed podcast Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev. Episode 38 of the podcast's third season titled “The Dress Code with Tess Mann” featured Tess Mann as she delved into her journey as a fashion designer, the creative process behind her exquisite designs, and her plans for the future of her business.

Hosted by Kosta Yepifantsev, the Cookeville, Tennessee-based podcast delves into discussions about business, parenting, and living life with intention. Recorded in the heart of Middle Tennessee, the podcast brings together guests from diverse backgrounds to provide fresh perspectives and insights to its listeners.

Tess Mann is renowned globally for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, crafting one-of-a-kind pieces that exemplify luxury, elegance, and innovation. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's transition from a federal law enforcement officer with the FBI to a celebrated fashion designer is a testament to her passion for creativity and design.

In this episode, listeners have the opportunity to hear Mann discuss her journey, from her early beginnings to the establishment of Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess. Additionally, she shares insights into her creative process to redefine the boundaries of high fashion.

Mann provides a glimpse into the future of her business, including her participation in upcoming international fashion weeks to showcase her latest collections, connecting with retail stores internationally, and her plans to dress celebrities. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Mann's dedication to providing quality in every aspect of her work has earned her a devoted following worldwide.

"It was truly an honor to host Tess and we couldn't be more grateful for all of her time and effort to be a part of the show,'" said Morgan Franklin, Brand Director for Kosta Yepifantsev.

"I was truly honored to be a part of this podcast. Sharing my journey on Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev is an opportunity to inspire others to pursue their passions fearlessly and embrace the power of collaboration in achieving greatness."

Listeners can tune in to episode 38, season 3 of Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev to hear Tess Mann's captivating story and gain valuable insights into the world of high fashion. Don't miss this opportunity to be inspired and uplifted by one of the industry's leading visionaries.

For more information about Tess Mann Haute Couture, visit tessmannhautecouture.com. Follow Tess Mann Haute Couture on Instagram @tessmann_haute_couture and TikTok @tessmannhautecouture.

For inquiries about Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev, please use the contact form at:

Kosta Yepifantsev

kostayepifantsev.com

For media inquiries and interview requests with Tess Mann, please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Renowned for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, Tess Mann creates one-of-a-kind pieces using luxurious fabrics, exquisite embellishments, and superior craftsmanship. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Haute Couture continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Lookbooks and line sheets are available upon request to retail stores worldwide. Follow Tess Mann Haute Couture on Instagram @tessmann_haute_couture and TikTok @tessmannhautecouture.

About Tess Mann: Tess Mann, a US-based visionary fashion designer, has made an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. As the founder, designer, and creative director of Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess, she has become synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship, and elegant design.

