From Germany to the Global Stage: A Keynote Speech that Moved Hearts
International Expert Congress in Dubai
Leadership is always about others and results. Never about our ego.”KELKHEIM, HESSEN, GERMANY, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Miami, the first International Expert Congress organized by the German Experten Portal took place in Dubai with 56 experts. The diversity of expertise made this event as unique as the venue itself. Dubai is a center for international encounters and a place of inspiration, where tradition meets modernity.
— Ralf Kemler
One of the highlights was the Speaker-Slam on a 38-meter-long yacht. The speakers had exactly four minutes to deliver their message concisely. Leadership expert Ralf Kemler took the audience on an emotional journey in his gripping speech, intertwining his personal life story with what leadership fundamentally means to him: result-orientation, enthusiasm for responsibility, human connection, and personal integrity.
"Our lives do not always follow our plans," said speaker Ralf Kemler. However, by accepting what we cannot change, we sharpen our focus on what we can influence. We can then take full responsibility and overcome even seemingly hopeless situations. By putting the well-being of others above our ego, overcoming uncertainty and our fears, we remain capable of action. This way, we regain our lost need for security and experience ourselves as effective. Executive coach Kemler is convinced that with this attitude, we can be the authors of our own life stories, despite, or perhaps because of, our crises.
For his speech of exceptional depth, Kemler received the "Winning-Award."
