LONESOME DAY RECORDS Releases “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” Featuring American Idol Finalist Bo Bice
The First Single From All-Star Tribute Album To Bob Seger Is Available Now
This Bluegrass interpretation of Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man is just wonderful – with the sexy, smokey lyrics carried over frenzied guitar and mandolin and whirls of the banjo. ”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonesome Day Records has released a gritty, Rock-tinged Bluegrass version of “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” featuring American Idol star Bo Bice. It’s the first radio single from the upcoming all-star Bluegrass tribute to Bob Seger, SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS, due out this summer. Americana Highways premiered the song earlier this week. Fans can stream “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” now.
— Melissa Clarke, Americana Highways
Lonesome Day Records’ label head Randall Deaton (Larry Cordle, Ralph Stanley II, Randy Kohrs) produced and co-engineered “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” with Grammy award-winner Gary Nichols (The SteelDrivers), and Jimmy Nutt (Jason Isbell, Drive By Truckers, Kate Campbell). The track was recorded at Lonesome Day Recording Studio, Booneville, KY and The NuttHouse Recording Studio, Muscle Shoals, AL. Musicians include A-listers Stephen Mougin (Guitar), Darrell Webb (Mandolin), Ned Luberecki (Banjo), Mike Bub (Bass) and Wayne Bridge (Dobro). Background vocals were handled by Gary Nichols and Cindy Walker.
“I asked Gary to recommend an artist for this song,” Deaton recalls. “He and Bo had played the bar scene together in Muscle Shoals and Gary had nothing but good things to say about him.” Nichols recalls, “I was always a fan of Bo’s. His devotion to ‘selling a song’ as a vocalist is unmatched. I knew he would be perfect,” Nichols adds. “And he delivered big time.”
Seger released “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” in 1968 and the song would become the first of his many hits. For Bice to interpret this classic was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “As soon as Gary mentioned this project to me, I knew I was on board,” Bo recalls. “Seger had an influence on my vocal and performance style for sure. As entertainers we take pieces from our favorite artists and meld them into our stage persona. I’d be proud to think there’s a little bit of Seger in me.”
ABOUT BO BICE
This renowned modern-day Southern Rock singer has already left an indelible mark on the music industry. He entered the musical arena with an epic foray on American Idol as runner-up to Carrie Underwood in 2005. He mesmerized the show’s audience with his powerful, soulful vocals and high-energy performances. With a career spanning over 25 years, Bo has achieved numerous accolades, including induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. His music has earned him three Gold albums, and he has circled the globe several times, including as frontman for the legendary Rock/Jazz/Horn group Blood, Sweat and Tears. He has also taken his career to a deeper level and partnered with philanthropic groups, including "Feed the Children," NASCAR, MusiCares, and the Helena Miracle League.
ABOUT LONESOME DAY RECORDS
Lonesome Day Records, located in Booneville, KY, was established in 2002 by audio engineer and record producer Randall Deaton. The label has released top charting Bluegrass and Country albums and singles by renowned artists such as Ralph Stanley II, Larry Cordle, Blue Moon Rising, Girls, Guns and Glory, Shotgun Holler, Fred Eaglesmith, Lou Reid and Carolina, Darrell Webb, Randy Kohrs, Richard Bennett, Sarah Borges, Tim Shelton, Steve Gulley, and Jeff Parker. The label’s artists have also made appearances on national television shows, including Eaglesmith on The Late Show with David Letterman, Shotgun Holler on The Josh Wolf Show, and Borges’ song “I’ll Show You How” featured in the premiere of the NBC series, The Night Shift. Lonesome Day Records has maintained a strong presence on Sirius/XM Radio over the last two decades. The label will be releasing several new projects in 2024, bringing the best of Bluegrass/Americana music to the marketplace.
