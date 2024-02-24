Hispanic & Latin American Design in New York - The FDLA shows continue to demonstrate the power of fashion

FDLA Models Designer EMMA FDLA Models behind the Scenes for CUSTO BARCELONA at FDLA Shows NYFW photo by Eri Vitale Albania Rosario founder & CEO at FDLA - Nigel Baker Fashion Photographer and former model FDLA Models behind the Scenes for GENTE Fina at FDLA Shows NYFW photo by Eric Vitale FDLA Models behind the Scenes for CASTANER at FDLA Shows NYFW photo by Eric Vitale

Fashion Designers of Latin America Showcases the Best of Latam & Europe During New York Fashion Week February 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin American designers are an indisputable force in the world of fashion and the Federation of Latin American Designers (FDLA) has become the most effective and solid platform for brands and names from our region to have their space at events such as New York Fashion Week, headquarters of the organization.

In the latest edition of FDLA at NYFW, we proudly confirmed the inclusive, diverse and sustainable curatorial approach that this initiative is following, and the bright future that lies ahead for the organization. "We believe that the future of fashion is LATAM! Now more than ever, consumers are choosing to support Latin American and Hispanic brands instead of big chains. There are millions of thriving small fashion businesses in Latin America and at MARCAS LATAM, we are empowering Latin American fashion designer entrepreneurs to grow their business and pursue their dreams," says Albania Rosario President and CEO of FDLA Group Inc. & Latam Brands.

​​Trends on the catwalk

At the official location of the FDLA shows and most recently the NYFW hub is CANOE STUDIOS, an epic 14-story panoramic views venue located in the historic west Chelsea, brands with an admirable aesthetic narrative were presented by ethical principles in production and consumption in the industry. The work of designers of the iconic stature of AGATHA RUIZ de la PRADA, and CUSTO BARCELONA who have been a solid support for the FDLA organization, plus prominent brands of the current design scene in the region such as CASTAÑER, from Spain, paraded on the catwalk.; Emma, from Peru; Gente Fina, from Durango Mexico; and Idol Jose, from Venezuela. Along with them, the work of undisputed talents such as Mimichmo, from Dominican Republic; Ramiro Alban, from Ecuador; Derrick Champion from Puerto Rico; and Jemma Russo, from Miami.

Each and every one of them, with their personal voice, reminded us that clothing, integrating textiles and design, is an epitome of human ingenuity. When we dress, we talk about who and how we are. And there is more. Behind each garment there is a mapping of the culture of each country, which makes visible the artisanal work, from weaving and goldsmithing, to lace embroidery, inlays, leather goods, saddlery and a long etcetera, a very extensive list.

The continued effort to make the Marcas Latam platform a reality...

Albania Rosario is also leading the launch of her new Marcas Latam project, a platform under the FDLA umbrella, with a vision to help Latam artisans and fashion designers and brands to interact with a global audience and sell their products from anywhere and at any time, starting right after the New York fashion week shows.

"I had the vision of creating this LATAM BRANDS (Marcas Latam) platform in early 2022 with the purpose of helping emerging Latin artisans and fashion designers and their businesses to come together to be present and on equal terms like the large chains. “So, I will continue to tell the world that investing in our Latin American artisans and fashion designers will give them the opportunity to have access to the retail sale of their products and show their talent around the world,” commented Albania."

FDLA and Marcas Latam go beyond a social event to show status and social distances. They are effective platforms for the fashion industry in Latin America, which understand and assume that inclusion and diversity, more than a slogan and a pose, have to be today and tomorrow of everyone and for everyone.

Recap FDLA Shows at NYFW