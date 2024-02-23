When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 23, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 23, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains yellow oleander, a poisonous plant Company Name: Backstage Center Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - February 20, 2024 Los Angeles, CA - Backstage Center is issuing a recall of approximately 280 Bottles of Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote, dietary supplements, that are labeled with the "Alipotec King" sticker. This recall is being initiated because FDA analysis found that the product contains toxic yellow oleander.

Hazard Statement: The recalled product, which contains yellow oleander instead of tejocote, may induce serious neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects. Symptoms may be severe or fatal, including nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac dysrhythmia, and others. Immediate medical attention is advised for consumers experiencing such symptoms.

The product was exclusively distributed on Amazon.com since September 15, 2023.

Product Name: Alipotec King, Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote

Container Description: Cylindrical bottle with a green top, white body, and contains

approximately 30 granules, weighing a total of 0.35oz.

Lot Codes: 238124

Expiration date:08-2027

Total Distributed: 280 Bottles

There have been no reports of injury or illness, to date.

Consumer Instructions: Consumers should immediately discontinue use of the product. Customers can visit https://alipotecking.com/recall for instructions on how to process the return of the recalled product.

Contact Information: Should you require further assistance or have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Ben Nissan at 818-452-0005 or via email at info@alipotecking.com.

Closing Statement: Backstage Center places the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our consumers. We deeply regret any worry or inconvenience this recall may have caused. Our commitment to resolving this issue promptly and maintaining the highest standards of product safety and quality remains steadfast.

FDA Advisory (English)

FDA Advisory (Spanish)