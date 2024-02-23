Submit Release
Fall archery season yields harvest of 803 wild turkeys

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 23 - Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 803 wild turkeys during the 2023-2024 fall archery turkey season. The total compares to last year's harvest of 801 and the five-year average of 750 birds harvested.


This season, 25,741 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 25,373 for the 2022-2023 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2023, through Jan. 14, 2024, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.


Harvest reports were 54% male and 46% female compared to 48% males and 52% hens the previous year. A total of 63% of hunters reported using crossbows versus 36% using compound bows and 1% using traditional bows.


The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Jefferson, 31; Fayette, 23; Jo Daviess, 23; Williamson, 18; and Ogle, 17.


Go online for more information about turkey hunting in Illinois.


The following table includes the 2023-2024 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2022-2023.


County

2022-2023

2023-2024

Adams

8

15

Alexander

7

6

Bond

5

9

Boone

6

7

Brown

10

8

Bureau

5

8

Calhoun

9

14

Carroll

10

11

Cass

15

11

Champaign

1

6

Christian

6

7

Clark

12

8

Clay

22

16

Clinton

8

11

Coles

5

8

Crawford

8

8

Cumberland

0

2

Dekalb

3

2

DeWitt

2

1

Douglas

0

1

Edgar

6

4

Edwards

5

4

Effingham

11

6

Fayette

13

23

Ford

0

0

Franklin

9

10

Fulton

12

10

Gallatin

4

2

Greene

3

4

Grundy

2

4

Hamilton

12

15

Hancock

7

9

Hardin

3

2

Henderson

4

6

Henry

3

8

Iroquois

11

10

Jackson

7

5

Jasper

3

9

Jefferson

19

31

Jersey

6

8

JoDaviess

18

23

Johnson

12

6

Kane

0

1

Kankakee

5

3

Kendall

0

0

Knox

8

7

Lake

6

5

LaSalle

11

9

Lawrence

4

8

Lee

8

9

Livingston

5

3

Logan

2

0

Macon

5

5

Macoupin

13

14

Madison

11

11

Marion

21

16

Marshall

5

7

Mason

14

13

Massac

4

8

McDonough

6

3

McHenry

8

12

McLean

6

2

Menard

4

7

Mercer

10

9

Monroe

9

12

Montgomery

10

11

Morgan

3

5

Moultrie

4

1

Ogle

24

17

Peoria

12

9

Perry

6

5

Piatt

1

0

Pike

16

15

Pope

9

5

Pulaski

3

4

Putnam

4

1

Randolph

21

8

Richland

4

3

Rock Island

6

7

Saline

5

2

Sangamon

3

12

Schuyler

8

8

Scott

3

6

Shelby

11

7

St. Clair

14

16

Stark

0

0

Stephenson

12

8

Tazewell

17

8

Union

12

8

Vermilion

27

13

Wabash

3

2

Warren

4

4

Washington

7

11

Wayne

17

12

White

4

5

Whiteside

10

11

Will

13

10

Williamson

12

18

Winnebago

13

14

Woodford

6

11

Unknown

0

4

TOTAL

801

803
     

