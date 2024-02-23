Fall archery season yields harvest of 803 wild turkeys

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 23 - Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 803 wild turkeys during the 2023-2024 fall archery turkey season. The total compares to last year's harvest of 801 and the five-year average of 750 birds harvested.





This season, 25,741 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 25,373 for the 2022-2023 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2023, through Jan. 14, 2024, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.





Harvest reports were 54% male and 46% female compared to 48% males and 52% hens the previous year. A total of 63% of hunters reported using crossbows versus 36% using compound bows and 1% using traditional bows.





The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Jefferson, 31; Fayette, 23; Jo Daviess, 23; Williamson, 18; and Ogle, 17.





Go online for more information about turkey hunting in Illinois.





The following table includes the 2023-2024 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2022-2023.



