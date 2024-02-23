Fall archery season yields harvest of 803 wild turkeys
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 23 - Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 803 wild turkeys during the 2023-2024 fall archery turkey season. The total compares to last year's harvest of 801 and the five-year average of 750 birds harvested.
This season, 25,741 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 25,373 for the 2022-2023 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2023, through Jan. 14, 2024, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.
Harvest reports were 54% male and 46% female compared to 48% males and 52% hens the previous year. A total of 63% of hunters reported using crossbows versus 36% using compound bows and 1% using traditional bows.
The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Jefferson, 31; Fayette, 23; Jo Daviess, 23; Williamson, 18; and Ogle, 17.
The following table includes the 2023-2024 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2022-2023.
|
County
|
2022-2023
|
2023-2024
|
Adams
|
8
|
15
|
Alexander
|
7
|
6
|
Bond
|
5
|
9
|
Boone
|
6
|
7
|
Brown
|
10
|
8
|
Bureau
|
5
|
8
|
Calhoun
|
9
|
14
|
Carroll
|
10
|
11
|
Cass
|
15
|
11
|
Champaign
|
1
|
6
|
Christian
|
6
|
7
|
Clark
|
12
|
8
|
Clay
|
22
|
16
|
Clinton
|
8
|
11
|
Coles
|
5
|
8
|
Crawford
|
8
|
8
|
Cumberland
|
0
|
2
|
Dekalb
|
3
|
2
|
DeWitt
|
2
|
1
|
Douglas
|
0
|
1
|
Edgar
|
6
|
4
|
Edwards
|
5
|
4
|
Effingham
|
11
|
6
|
Fayette
|
13
|
23
|
Ford
|
0
|
0
|
Franklin
|
9
|
10
|
Fulton
|
12
|
10
|
Gallatin
|
4
|
2
|
Greene
|
3
|
4
|
Grundy
|
2
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
12
|
15
|
Hancock
|
7
|
9
|
Hardin
|
3
|
2
|
Henderson
|
4
|
6
|
Henry
|
3
|
8
|
Iroquois
|
11
|
10
|
Jackson
|
7
|
5
|
Jasper
|
3
|
9
|
Jefferson
|
19
|
31
|
Jersey
|
6
|
8
|
JoDaviess
|
18
|
23
|
Johnson
|
12
|
6
|
Kane
|
0
|
1
|
Kankakee
|
5
|
3
|
Kendall
|
0
|
0
|
Knox
|
8
|
7
|
Lake
|
6
|
5
|
LaSalle
|
11
|
9
|
Lawrence
|
4
|
8
|
Lee
|
8
|
9
|
Livingston
|
5
|
3
|
Logan
|
2
|
0
|
Macon
|
5
|
5
|
Macoupin
|
13
|
14
|
Madison
|
11
|
11
|
Marion
|
21
|
16
|
Marshall
|
5
|
7
|
Mason
|
14
|
13
|
Massac
|
4
|
8
|
McDonough
|
6
|
3
|
McHenry
|
8
|
12
|
McLean
|
6
|
2
|
Menard
|
4
|
7
|
Mercer
|
10
|
9
|
Monroe
|
9
|
12
|
Montgomery
|
10
|
11
|
Morgan
|
3
|
5
|
Moultrie
|
4
|
1
|
Ogle
|
24
|
17
|
Peoria
|
12
|
9
|
Perry
|
6
|
5
|
Piatt
|
1
|
0
|
Pike
|
16
|
15
|
Pope
|
9
|
5
|
Pulaski
|
3
|
4
|
Putnam
|
4
|
1
|
Randolph
|
21
|
8
|
Richland
|
4
|
3
|
Rock Island
|
6
|
7
|
Saline
|
5
|
2
|
Sangamon
|
3
|
12
|
Schuyler
|
8
|
8
|
Scott
|
3
|
6
|
Shelby
|
11
|
7
|
St. Clair
|
14
|
16
|
Stark
|
0
|
0
|
Stephenson
|
12
|
8
|
Tazewell
|
17
|
8
|
Union
|
12
|
8
|
Vermilion
|
27
|
13
|
Wabash
|
3
|
2
|
Warren
|
4
|
4
|
Washington
|
7
|
11
|
Wayne
|
17
|
12
|
White
|
4
|
5
|
Whiteside
|
10
|
11
|
Will
|
13
|
10
|
Williamson
|
12
|
18
|
Winnebago
|
13
|
14
|
Woodford
|
6
|
11
|
Unknown
|
0
|
4
|
TOTAL
|
801
|
803