FOX FACTORY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fox Factory Holding Corp. (“Fox Factory” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FOXF) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fox Factory securities between May 6, 2021 and November 2, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 22, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled the market concerning demand for Fox Factory’s products and inventory levels.

The complaint further alleges that when these misleading statements and omissions about Fox Factory’s business reached the market, investors were harmed significantly. For example, on November 2, 2023, after the markets closed, Fox Factory filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting that its net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to “higher levels of inventory across various channels.” In addition, Fox Factory cut its full-year sales guidance from between $1.67B and $1.70B to between $1.45B and $1.47B, citing continued inventory destocking in its specialty sports group business segment.

On this news, the price of Fox Factory’s common stock declined $22.60, or 37.34%, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fox Factory shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: