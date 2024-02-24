DLNR News Release – 2024 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP HUNTING SEASON OPENS IN MARCH

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

 JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON 

NEWS RELEASE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 23, 2024 

2024 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP HUNTING SEASON OPENS IN MARCH

(HONOLULU) – Applications for the 2024 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will be available next month, beginning Monday, March 4, 2024. Applications can be filed online at gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov by clicking “Apply for Hunts.”

The Lānaʻi mouflon sheep season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing.

Depending on application levels, standby hunting opportunities may be offered for the general rifle season. If application levels are more significant or lower than anticipated for the general rifle season, one or more weekends may be added or eliminated. 

For more information and to apply, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/. 

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Additional hunt details are available at:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2024/02/2024-Mouflon-Public-Notice.pdf

or by calling DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices at the following telephone numbers:

O‘ahu: 1-808-587-0166                                   Maui: 1-808-984-8100

Hawai‘i: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo)                    Moloka‘i: 1-808-553-1745

Kaua‘i: 1-808-274-3433                                  Lāna‘i: 1-808-565-7916 

 

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396

