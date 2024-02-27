Brita PRO in Central FL Launches New Microbiological Filter for Enhanced Family Protection in FL

Florida Microbiological

Brita PRO of Central FL, leader in whole-home water filtration, announces new Microbiological filter to remove bacteria, viruses, & protozoa from drinking water

LONGWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brita PRO of Central Florida, the leader in whole-home water filtration systems, today announced the launch of its new Microbiological filter. This new filter is designed to remove a wider range of microbiological contaminants from drinking water, including bacteria, viruses, and protozoa.

“At Brita PRO of Central Florida, we are committed to providing families with the purest, safest drinking water possible,” said Alex Moses Sr., CEO at Brita PRO of Central Florida. “Our new Microbiological filter is the latest innovation in our commitment to protecting families from harmful water contaminants.”

The Brita PRO of Central Florida Microbiological filter is IAPMO certified to remove 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, and protozoa from drinking water. It is also certified to remove lead, chlorine, and other common water contaminants. The filter is IAPMO certified to the NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, 401, P231, P473, P477 and 372.

“The Brita PRO of Central Florida Microbiological filter is the perfect solution for families who are concerned about the quality of their drinking water,” said Alex. “It provides peace of mind knowing that your family is drinking the purest, safest water possible.”

The Brita PRO of Central Florida Microbiological filter will be available for purchase in November 2023. Contact Brita PRO of Central Florida or visit our website for all inquiries.

About Brita PRO of Central Florida

Brita PRO of Central Florida stands at the forefront of whole-home water filtration systems, leading the industry with its customized solutions tailored to address location-specific water impurities. Our whole-home water filtration systems have earned certification as integrated systems by IAPMO, meeting the stringent NSF/ANSI Standards for the comprehensive removal of a wide spectrum of water contaminants. Recent government research conducted on July 5, 2023, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel, highlights a concerning issue: nearly half of the tap water in the United States contains potentially harmful compounds referred to as "forever chemicals." Additionally, another report in the Orlando Sentinel dated July 18, 2023, underscores the presence of a particular "forever chemical," 1,4-dioxane, in the Floridan Aquifer, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for Lake Mary, Sanford, and Seminole County.

