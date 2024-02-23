Weekend seizures results in over $9 million worth of narcotics seized at the San Ysidro POE

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the San Ysidro Port worked in collaboration to achieve a common goal: Prevent illegal activity at our borders and protect our communities. CBP officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine worth an estimated street value of $9,118,000 over the weekend.

Beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday, CBP officers encountered a 21-year-old woman driving a 2007 SUV, applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico. The traveler was referred to secondary inspection for further examination. CBP officers utilized the ports imaging system to identify irregularities in the roof and passenger side quarter panels of the vehicle. CBP officers successfully interdicted 57 packages from the vehicle weighing 152.33 pounds. The packages were field tested and identified as cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,174,700.

Later that evening, at approximately 10:16 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 64-year-old man driving a commercial passenger bus, applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the bus for further inspection. A non-intrusive examination of the bus was conducted, and officers discovered 60 packages concealed in the air conditioning exchange and spare tire of the bus. The narcotics were field tested and identified as cocaine weighing 144.84 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,116,900.

CBP officers ended the weekend with unparalleled success. On Sunday, at approximately 1 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 36-year-old female, driving a 2007 sedan, applying for entry into the U.S. from Mexico. During initial inspection, a CBP officer noticed the spare tire was heavier than normal and radioed for assistance. A CBP K-9 team screened the vehicle and received a positive alert to the presence of narcotics. CBP officers seized 34 packages from the spare tire, rear doors, and passenger side door area of the vehicle. Thirty packages were tested and identified as fentanyl pills weighing 75.17 pounds and four packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine weighing 4.23 pounds. The narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $6,826,345.

“Phenomenal job this weekend by our CBP officers who work diligently to protect America's front line and secure the border,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “Continuing to combat Transnational Criminal Organizations and disrupt the flow of illicit narcotics will always be a priority.”

All subjects were turned over to the custody Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. The narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found here: CBP-enforcement-statistics

