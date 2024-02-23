Rotary Club of St. Kitts Celebrates Rotary International’s Anniversary on February 23rd, 2024

(Press release) St. Kitts – The Rotary Club of St. Kitts (RCSK) joins hands with Rotary, Rotaract & Interact clubs worldwide in celebrating the founding anniversary of Rotary International on February 23rd. This significant occasion marks the establishment of Rotary International in 1905, and since then, Rotary has been at the forefront of global humanitarian efforts, embodying the spirit of service above self.

Rotary International is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. With a presence in over 200 countries and geographical areas, Rotary International fosters understanding and peace through its various humanitarian projects and initiatives.

Locally, the RCSK has been an active participant in community development projects, contributing to the betterment of society in various ways. From educational programs to healthcare initiatives, environmental conservation to youth empowerment, the RCSK remains dedicated to serving the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, hand in hand with the Rotaract Club of St. Kitts and the Basseterre High School Interact Club both of which were sponsored by the RCSK.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Rotary family will showcase its unity and dedication by donning Rotary gear on February 23rd. Members will proudly display their Rotary affiliation as a symbol of their commitment to Rotary’s ideals and principles. This demonstration of solidarity underscores the club’s unwavering dedication to service and camaraderie.

Mr. Charles Morton, President of the RCSK expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming anniversary celebration, stating, “Rotary International’s anniversary is a momentous occasion for us to reflect on our achievements and reaffirm our commitment to serving humanity. By wearing our Rotary gear, we proudly display our allegiance to Rotary’s mission of making a positive difference in the world.”

The Rotary Club of St. Kitts invites members of the community to join them in commemorating Rotary International’s anniversary on February 23rd and to learn more about the club’s ongoing initiatives to create lasting change.