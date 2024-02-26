HI Social Group and The BK Pets present The Modern Dog Parent Handbook National Book Tour
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryce and Kenzie Francois, creators of The BK Pets, are thrilled to announce the successful launch of their nationwide book tour celebrating the release of The Modern Dog Parent Handbook. Joining them in this LIVE Podcast style event is Angela Ardolino, host of Your Natural Dog Podcast and plant and fungi expert and clinician. The tour kicked off with a series of engaging events in Southern California, where fans got to experience a live broadcast of The BK Petcast.
"We're overwhelmed by the incredible turnout and enthusiasm at our kickoff events," says Kenzie. "There’s nothing more inspiring than meeting a pet parent who was able to help their pet because of something we shared.”
Attendees at the inaugural tour appearances had the opportunity to meet Bryce and Kenzie in person, engage in lively discussions, and learn practical tips from The Modern Dog Parent Handbook. Angela Ardolino shared her expertise on natural healing through cannabis and mushrooms, giving pet parents the knowledge to identify and help heal common pet ailments using plants and fungi as medicine. Roxanne Stone, a nutrition and food scientist, educated pet parents about where their food comes from, and how to choose the most sustainably sourced options.
"The response to The Modern Dog Parent Handbook has been truly heartwarming," says Bryce. "We're grateful for the opportunity to connect with pet parents on a deeper level and empower them with the knowledge they need to provide the best possible care for their furry loved ones."
Bryce, Kenzie and the tour team are currently scheduled to visit locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Las Vegas, and Chicago. Each stop on the tour will feature engaging presentations, interactive demonstrations, and opportunities for pet lovers to connect with like-minded individuals in their community.
The tour is proudly sponsored by premier brands in the natural and holistic pet space, including Solutions Pet Products, Carna4, Evermore Pet Food, CBD Dog Health, MycoDog, Dr. Ruth Roberts, Real Mushrooms, Dr. Harvey’s, and Feed Real Institute. These industry leaders share a commitment to promoting the health and well-being of pets through innovative products and holistic approaches to pet care.
For tour dates, ticket information, and updates, visit https://thebkpetstore.com/pages/book-tour.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies of The Modern Dog Parent Handbook, please contact:
Francesca Blanch
francesca@hisocialgroup.com
###
About HI Social Group
The Modern Dog Parent Book Tour is being produced by HI Social Group. HI Social Group is a media company that builds relationships between brands, influencers and creators in the pet space. The company currently offers services in talent management, influencer and brand marketing, and social media consultation.
About The BK Pets
Bryce & Kenzie, creators of The BK Pets, are passionate advocates for modern pet parenting. Through their popular social media channels and innovative educational platforms, they provide valuable insights and resources to pet lovers worldwide. The Modern Dog Parent Handbook is their latest endeavor, offering practical guidance for nurturing happy, healthy pets.
Francesca Blanch
HI Social Group
francesca@hisocialgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Introducing the BK Pets Modern Dog Parent Book Tour