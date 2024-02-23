Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,794 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Indict­ment Against Williamson Coun­ty Home­builder Nor­man Ash­by on Mul­ti­ple Charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – Norman Ashby, 46, of Georgetown, TX, has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury and arrested on the felony charges of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property (greater than $300,000), Theft of Services (greater than $300,000) and Tampering with a Witness.

Ashby was the owner of Ashby Signature Homes, LLC, in Williamson County. Over several years, Ashby allegedly collected millions of dollars from customers to construct homes in Williamson County. Many of these homebuyers paid for nearly the entire project in cash—often amounts approaching or exceeding $1,000,000. Rather than putting the construction funds into a trust account (as required by law), Ashby is alleged to have comingled the customer funds. Those funds were then used for personal purchases by Ashby and for projects not related to a specific customer’s deposit. The alleged fraud is in excess of $10,000,000.

This case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas (“OAG") and will be prosecuted by the OAG Criminal Prosecutions Division. The investigation remains ongoing.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Indict­ment Against Williamson Coun­ty Home­builder Nor­man Ash­by on Mul­ti­ple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more