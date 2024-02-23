WILLIAMSON COUNTY – Norman Ashby, 46, of Georgetown, TX, has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury and arrested on the felony charges of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property (greater than $300,000), Theft of Services (greater than $300,000) and Tampering with a Witness.

Ashby was the owner of Ashby Signature Homes, LLC, in Williamson County. Over several years, Ashby allegedly collected millions of dollars from customers to construct homes in Williamson County. Many of these homebuyers paid for nearly the entire project in cash—often amounts approaching or exceeding $1,000,000. Rather than putting the construction funds into a trust account (as required by law), Ashby is alleged to have comingled the customer funds. Those funds were then used for personal purchases by Ashby and for projects not related to a specific customer’s deposit. The alleged fraud is in excess of $10,000,000.

This case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas (“OAG") and will be prosecuted by the OAG Criminal Prosecutions Division. The investigation remains ongoing.