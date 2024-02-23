“Black Widow” by Michele Campanelli is an inspiring story of mystery and lesson: bad people were once good people.

Black Widow Michele Wallace Campanelli “Black Widow” by Michele Wallace Campanelli is now available for purchase Michele Wallace Campanelli talks about her masterpieces: “Bigfoot: Monster of the Ice,” “Black Widow,” and others ARPress

A narrative that evokes a multitude of emotions in the readers, from rage to empathy for the victims of reality—good people who took the wrong turn in life.

…I’d think she looked more like a good girl than what she really was: very, very bad.” — excerpt from the book

MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Black Widow” by Michele Wallace Campanelli is a humble testimony to the author’s dedication and passion. Author Reputation Press (AR Press) is honored to be the publisher of this insightful work.“Black Widow” follows the adventure of Romeo in capturing the beautiful thief, Blackie Widow, a woman rumored by the FBI to be as dangerous as she is seductive. Join the hunt for stolen treasure and get entangled in Romeo’s unrelenting desire to find his true love caught in a web of trouble.This book is dedicated to the members of my heavy metal rock band, Black Widow: Dawn Kreiselman (guitar), Kristen Pepper-Kirschten (bass), and Dawn Serencko (drums). During the early 90s in the great state of Florida, the author (Michele Wallace Campanelli) was nicknamed Screech and was Black Widow’s lead singer. Those were the best and the wildest days of her youth. They were one of the first all-female rock bands in the United States of America. They broke the mold, broke all the rules, and made history with songs about women’s rights and helping the environment. They helped pave the way for female rock musicians today.The author, Michele Wallace Campanelli, is an American writer, singer, and Florida celebrity. During the early 1990s, Michele was the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Widow, which was one of the first all-female bands in Florida.After the band, Michele Wallace Campanelli started writing short stories and fiction novels professionally. She has had nine stories appear on the best-seller list, including two that reached #1 in the New York Times.Her short stories have been included in over 30 international best-selling anthologies. She has also penned numerous novels, magazine articles, and newspaper articles in both fiction and non-fiction published by Simon & Schuster, Chronicle Books, Fireside Books, Fictionwise, Florida Today Newspaper, Woman’s World Magazine, Adams Media, McGraw-Hill, Multnomah Books, Red Rock Press, HCI, and America House Publishing.Over 57 million people have read her written works internationally. In 1998, Michele married Louis V. Campanelli III at St. Mark’s UMC in Indialantic, Florida. She currently lives in Brevard with her husband and their dog, Champ. When Michele isn’t writing, she is the CEO of Regal Entertainment Services LLC, which performs concerts around Florida. She is a professional singer, writer, and actor. As a devoted Christian, she uses her talents to glorify God and bring joy to others through music and her books.A few months ago, the author was interviewed by Spotlight TV’s Logan Crawford, who is an actor and Emmy award-winning anchor, reporter, talk show host, and actor with recurring roles on such hit TV shows as Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, House of Cards, Person of Interest, and The First Purge. Watch the full interview below and be updated on the author’s new books to be published: https://youtu.be/thVhwniKaZA A personal meet-and-greet interview with the talented and inspiring author of published masterpieces. A chance to hear from the author herself, sharing her story and inspirations that made her an inspiring author. Watch the full video below: https://youtu.be/dmA_3vKIrzM The author’s published books are the following:• Bigfoot: Monster of the Ice• Taker of The Shroud• Land of the Gnomes• Black Widow• The Great American• The Artist• Hero of Her Heart• The Janet Network“Black Widow” presents Romeo Maroni, incensed that an ancient Egyptian belt disappeared from his museum, who vows to capture the beautiful thief, Blackie Widow, a woman rumored by the FBI to be as dangerous as she is seductive. Teaming up with private investigator Martin, Romeo discovers millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds she has stolen, fashioned into a giant spider web. Uncovering her lair, he becomes prey for the gorgeous and poisonous Blackie Widow.After several investigations, they then found out the reason why Blackie did all those things. Sometimes, bad people were once good people, too. They were also victims of the cruel world. They just happen to be misguided, leading them to take the wrong path in life.Purchase “Black Widow” by Michele Wallace Campanelli via these links:- Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Black-Widow-Hardcover-9798893301939/5305848073?from=/search - ARP Website: https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/black-widow/ - Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Widow-Michele-Campanelli/dp/B0CTXK83JM/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.uCVwLYV4QumhFE3HRh2qKY_871k04XzUt5hwN9q-iMc.OsjY3qNVxvbHEmw48KAK7WJfx6NQfjrdlSu_i9uttUg&qid=1708724192&sr=8-2 - Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/black-widow-michele-campanelli/1112750757?ean=9798893301915 AR Press is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARP is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.

