PLUM LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES THE PLUM VENTURE™ SR: SEAMLESSLY INTEGRATING CELLULAR AND STARLINK SATELLITE INTERNET
The Plum Venture SR: Best-in-class cellular performance, powered by Plum's patented technology, paired with Starlink for unmatched portable connectivity.
Integrating the Starlink satellite platform with a Plum Case is incredibly straightforward – just plug in the single cable providing both power and data to and from the dishy to the Plum Case.”SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plum Laboratories Inc., a leader in portable broadband solutions, announces the launch of a Starlink Ready Plum Case, the Plum Venture™ SR. The new Plum Case integrates the Starlink standard or GEN3 dishy with our patented and renowned Plum Case technology, combining best-in-class cellular capability with satellite internet for unparalleled connectivity. The patented Plum Case features a proprietary antenna array, that delivers best-in-class performance for both cellular reach and wi-fi broadcast.
— Asha Moran, Co-owner and Chief Operating Officer at Plum Laboratories
The Plum Venture SR, weighing in at just 31 pounds, was designed to elevate the functionality and mobility of Starlink systems and provides many benefits that redefine the user experience. First, the proprietary power system embedded in the Plum Venture SR stands out as a game-changer, supporting the power demand for Starlink systems for an impressive duration of up to 10 hours (up to 56 hours for cellular), based on initial testing. This addresses a critical challenge faced by users, ensuring uninterrupted access to Starlink even in locations where power availability is limited.
Secondly, users now have the flexibility to connect to either cellular networks or Starlink based on real-time performance, ensuring a robust and efficient internet connection. The Plum Case router takes it a step further by providing simultaneous dual signal connectivity between cellular and Starlink, optimizing connectivity to maximize internet speeds.
Moreover, teams utilizing Starlink through the Venture SR benefit from Plum's proprietary antenna technology, which broadcasts a larger Wi-Fi bubble. This ensures broader coverage and a simplified user experience with a single network sign-on. Users can effortlessly log onto the Plum Case Wi-Fi and seamlessly switch between internet sources, choosing the one that provides higher throughput.
Asha Moran, Co-owner and Chief Operating Officer at Plum Laboratories, highlights how integrating Starlink into the Plum Case streamlines the user experience. She emphasizes, "The Plum Case ensures a hassle-free, always-on connection, seamlessly shifting between satellite and cellular networks based on availability. Integrating the Starlink satellite platform with a Plum Case is incredibly straightforward – just plug in the single cable providing both power and data to and from the dishy to the Plum Case."
The Plum Venture SR, a cutting-edge addition to the Plum Laboratories’ portfolio of innovative connectivity solutions, is set to debut at the upcoming IWCE expo in March. We are excited to showcase its advanced features and exceptional performance to industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. In anticipation of its release, Plum Laboratories is currently accepting pre-orders for the Plum Venture SR on our website. Don't miss this opportunity to be among the first to experience the next evolution in portable connectivity. Reserve yours today and join us in shaping the future of communication.
About Plum Laboratories
Plum Laboratories is dedicated to the development and production of world-class, portable, high-speed connectivity solutions. Our flagship product line, the patented Plum Case, stands as a pinnacle of portable communication solutions, offering unparalleled connectivity capabilities accessible at the push of a button from virtually any location worldwide. Plum Laboratories serves a diverse clientele comprising federal, state, and local agencies alongside private organizations, ensuring communication in the most demanding situations. If you need to expand your capabilities, protect against downtime, and ensure the security of your data, the ultra-powerful, secure, and reliable Plum Case family of products ensures your entire team stays connected regardless of landscape or location.
Plum Laboratories does not claim any endorsement, sponsorship, or partnership with Starlink Inc. The inclusion of Starlink's name or trademarks is purely for informational purposes and should not be construed as implying any official association between Plum Laboratories and Starlink Inc.
Any references to any specific companies and/or their associated products, other than Plum Laboratories or Plum Case or Plum Cases, are owners of their respective trademarks, patents, and intellectual properties.
Michael Sullivan
Plum Laboratories, Inc.
+1 610-773-7129
msullivan@plumcases.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube