AG Reyes Supports Bipartisan Trafficking Survivors Relief Act

February 23, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a coalition of attorneys general in supporting the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act, introduced by U.S. Representative Russell Fry of South Carolina. The letter was led by South Carolina.

H.R. 7137, the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act, was introduced by a bipartisan coalition including U.S. Representatives Russell Fry, Ted Lieu, Ann Wagner, and Robert Garcia. According to Congressman Fry’s Office, the bill “would provide federal criminal record relief to survivors of human trafficking who committed a non-violent offense as a direct result of having been a victim of trafficking.” The legislation has been referred to the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary.

In the letter, the attorneys general write, “We want to ensure survivors of human trafficking have all the resources they need to succeed in their communities throughout their recovery. That is why we commend the efforts of Members of Congress who have authored the “Trafficking Survivors Relief Act” and join multiple organizations in endorsing this bill to allow human trafficking victims a pathway to clear their records of non-violent criminal offenses committed as a direct result of being trafficked.”

Joining Utah and South Carolina in signing the letter were the States of Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Tennessee.

Read the letter here.