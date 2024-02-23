Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management actions at Twin Bridges are now completed and overnight camping is re-opened. Twin Bridges access site is located south of the community of Whitebird off of Highway 95. Control action results will be posted within the next few weeks.
Contact the Clearwater Region office for more information (208) 799-5010.
You just read:
Twin Bridges campground near Whitebird, ID now open
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.