Nighttime lane closures on Honoapi‘ilani Highway from Kaniau Road to Keawe Street for sewer system project

Feb 23, 2024

LAHAINA, HAWAI‘I – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of nighttime lane closures along Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) beginning Monday, Feb. 26. Lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day, through Friday, March 1, in the vicinity of Kaniau Road to Keawe Street. The closures are necessary for work by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean and capture video of the sewer system in Lahaina.

The right southbound lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway from Kaniau Road to the intersection of Keawe Street will be closed for three nights and reopen the next day to facilitate the opening and work in manholes in the right lane and on the shoulder, along with associated work. One southbound lane will remain open. Schedule is as follows:

Closure at 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26, ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Closure at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, ending at 4 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Closure at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, ending at 4 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 29.

From 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 to 4 a.m. Friday, March 1, there will also be various localized lane closures on Honoapi‘ilani Highway at its intersections with Kapunakea Street and at Keawe Street, to facilitate opening of manholes in the roadway.

There will also be closures on nearby county roads for the project.

From 8 p.m., Friday, March 1 to 4 a.m., Saturday, March 2, the right westbound lane on Keawe Street will be closed in between Honoapi‘ilani Highway to the intersection of Kupuohi Street.

From 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 to 4 a.m. Sunday, March 3, the middle portion of Kupuohi Street will be closed with a rolling roadblock to facilitate opening of manholes in the center of the street.

All lane closures and traffic controls will be placed after 8 p.m. and removed from the roadways by 4 a.m.

