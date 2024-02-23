Tennessee Granted Preliminary Injunction Against NCAA’s Illegal NIL-Recruitment Ban

NASHVILLE- Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued the followed statement after the Eastern District Court of Tennessee granted the state’s preliminary injunction request in its legal challenge to the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) illegal name, image, and likeness (NIL)-recruitment ban:

“The court’s grant of a preliminary injunction against the NCAA’s illegal NIL-recruitment ban ensures the rights of student-athletes will be protected for the duration of this case, but the bigger fight continues,” Attorney General Skrmetti said in a statement. “We will litigate this case to the fullest extent necessary to ensure the NCAA’s monopoly cannot continue to harm Tennessee student-athletes. The NCAA is not above the law, and the law is on our side.”

The court’s opinion can be read here.

