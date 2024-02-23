Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Denton Police Department have arrested a Denton-based doctor after a joint investigation that uncovered four counts of Indecent Assault.

In May 2023, a woman reported that Dr. Ikenna Adugba, 64, inappropriately touched her during a doctor’s appointment at First Care Medical Center in Denton. As Adugba was a Medicaid provider and physician, the Texas Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit assisted with the case after being contacted by Denton Police detectives. The investigation discovered three additional female patients whom Adugba also assaulted in 2022 and 2023. Law enforcement officers arrested Adugba on Tuesday without incident.

Adugba received his medical training from Nigeria in 1982 before coming to America. Over the years, the Texas Medical Board has repeatedly punished Adugba for failing to uphold his responsibilities as a medical professional. Punishments included fines, attendance at ethics courses, remedial training, and external monitoring. Nevertheless, he was allowed to continue practicing medicine in Texas.

Anyone with information about Adugba, including any unreported incidents, is encouraged to contact Denton Police Department Detective Marqui Curtis at (940) 349-7727.

Since 2021, the MFCU has recovered more than $612 million in settlements, judgments, and restitution for Texas taxpayers. In Texas, Medicaid costs taxpayers $56 billion per year, 10% of which is estimated to be fraud.

The MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $20,944,200 for fiscal year 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $6,981,395, is funded by the State of Texas. For every dollar of state funding, the OAG’s MFCU has recovered more than 49 dollars for taxpayers over the last 3 years. If you suspect Medicaid fraud or abuse, or patient neglect, please report it by visiting the OAG’s website.