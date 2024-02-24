Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,039 in the last 365 days.

"INTERCESSION" by Louis Romano Unleashes a Gripping Tale of Justice and Retribution

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "INTERCESSION" is released and is available on Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, and more. The novel promised an adrenaline-pumping journey into the dark realms of justice and revenge.

About the Book: In "INTERCESSION," Romano weaves a chilling narrative that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. The protagonist, a survivor of priestly abuse, embarks on a crusade, wielding sharpened crucifixes to mete out justice for child victims of sexual assault. The action unfolds with a high-stakes chase through the Bronx, a haunting exploration of the Magdalene Laundries in Ireland, and a glimpse into the secretive Hasidic Jewish community. The suspenseful pursuit ultimately leads to the Vatican, where a team of conflicted police officers navigates their own demons while chasing the relentless avenger.

About the author:
Louis Romano, known for his captivating storytelling, delivers a narrative that is both heart-pounding and thought-provoking. "INTERCESSION" is not for the faint-hearted, as it delves into the complexities of justice and morality in the face of heinous crimes. In the words of Daniel Kenyon, author of "The Savage Heart of Palermo," readers can expect a riveting experience that challenges moral boundaries. Don't miss out on this gripping tale – grab a copy of "INTERCESSION" today and join the thrilling pursuit of justice.

Availability:
Dive into the gripping world of "INTERCESSION" now. Available on major platforms, this thriller, fiction is a must-read for those seeking an intense and thought-provoking narrative. Secure a copy and embark on a journey where justice takes a sharp turn.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/aoqy6OC

Louis Romano
AMZ Kindle Direct Publications
+1 424-382-0179
email us here

You just read:

"INTERCESSION" by Louis Romano Unleashes a Gripping Tale of Justice and Retribution

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more