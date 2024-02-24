"INTERCESSION" by Louis Romano Unleashes a Gripping Tale of Justice and Retribution

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "INTERCESSION" is released and is available on Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, and more. The novel promised an adrenaline-pumping journey into the dark realms of justice and revenge.

About the Book: In "INTERCESSION," Romano weaves a chilling narrative that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. The protagonist, a survivor of priestly abuse, embarks on a crusade, wielding sharpened crucifixes to mete out justice for child victims of sexual assault. The action unfolds with a high-stakes chase through the Bronx, a haunting exploration of the Magdalene Laundries in Ireland, and a glimpse into the secretive Hasidic Jewish community. The suspenseful pursuit ultimately leads to the Vatican, where a team of conflicted police officers navigates their own demons while chasing the relentless avenger.

About the author:

Louis Romano, known for his captivating storytelling, delivers a narrative that is both heart-pounding and thought-provoking. "INTERCESSION" is not for the faint-hearted, as it delves into the complexities of justice and morality in the face of heinous crimes. In the words of Daniel Kenyon, author of "The Savage Heart of Palermo," readers can expect a riveting experience that challenges moral boundaries. Don't miss out on this gripping tale – grab a copy of "INTERCESSION" today and join the thrilling pursuit of justice.

Availability:

Dive into the gripping world of "INTERCESSION" now. Available on major platforms, this thriller, fiction is a must-read for those seeking an intense and thought-provoking narrative. Secure a copy and embark on a journey where justice takes a sharp turn.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/aoqy6OC