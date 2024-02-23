Council President Friedson to Host Media Availability on Monday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, February 23 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 23, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2024 — On Monday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council issues and answer questions from members of the media.

Council President Friedson will discuss Council’s upcoming review of Bill 45-23, Property Tax Credit – Individuals 65 and Above, Retired Military Service Members and Disabled Military Service Members, which would expand and extend a county property tax credit for seniors, while implementing a progressive income scale for eligibility. Council President Friedson is spearheading this legislation.

Additionally, Friedson will highlight Zoning Text Amendment 23-10, Parking, Queuing, and Loading – Calculation of Required Parking Members, which will be up for a Council vote on Tuesday. Friedson sponsored this measure with Councilmembers Glass and Mink to encourage car-free living and the development of more housing by eliminating parking requirements near transit.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

# # #