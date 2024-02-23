Quiver Distribution Announces Nationwide Cinema Premiere Of IRENA’S VOW with Fathom Events On April 15th & April 16th

Irena's Vow

Based on the Extraordinary True Story of Irena Gut Opdyke

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quiver Distribution has announced today their partnership with Fathom Events for an exclusive nationwide cinema premiere of IRENA’S VOW, the incredible true story of Irene Gut Opdyke a Polish Catholic nurse who through extraordinary courage risked her life to help hide 12 Jews persecuted by Nazi Germany during WWII. The screenings will take place on April 15th & April 16th in theaters across the country. Each screening will be accompanied by a special introduction from X, X, and X and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Directed by Louise Archambault, and starring Sophie Nélisse ("Yellowjackets," 47 Meters Down: Uncaged), Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible 2, "Batwoman"), Andrezej Seweryn (Schindler’s List) and Maciek Nawrocki (Banksters), IRENA’S VOW is told through the eyes of a strong-willed woman, 19 year old Irena Gut Opdyke and represents the triumphs of the human spirit in a time of devastating tragedy. Irena Gut is promoted to housekeeper in the home of a highly respected Nazi officer when she finds out that the Jewish ghetto is about to be liquidated. Determined to help twelve Jewish workers, she decides to shelter them in the safest place she can think of: the basement of the German commandant's house. Over the next two years, Irena used her wit, humor, and courage to hide her friends until the end of the German occupation, concealing them in the midst of countless Nazi parties, a blackmail scheme, and even the birth of a child. Her story is one of the most inspiring of our time. The film was written by Dan Gordon (Wyatt Earp, Passenger 57, The Hurricane), who also wrote the Broadway play of the same name which starred four-time Tony nominee, Tovah Feldshuh.

Recognition for Irene:

- The Israeli Holocaust Commission named Irene one of the Righteous among the Nations; a title given to those who risked their lives by hiding and saving Jews during the Holocaust.

- She was presented with the Israel Medal of Honor, Israel’s highest tribute, in a ceremony at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial.

- The Vatican has also given Irene a special commendation.

- Irene's story is part of a permanent exhibit in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

- In 2008 Irene posthumously presented the Commanders Cross – the Polish medal of honor, given by the President and First Lady of Poland.

- In 2009 Irene was presented posthumously with the Courage to Care award by the Anti-Defamation League in a special ceremony in Washington DC.

Tickets and a list of participating theater locations will be available at www.FathomEvents.com.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.

About Quiver Distribution

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. Founded by entertainment industry veterans Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, Quiver Distribution focuses on curating a highly selective film slate from both established and emerging talent, allowing for distinctly tailored campaigns and a filmmaker first approach. The company recently produced and released the Netflix Original Happiness for Beginners with Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes as well as The Wrath of Becky with Lulu Wilson and Seann William Scott, the sequel to the hit 2020 film Becky, and the Neil LaBute thriller Fear the Night starring Maggie Q. Past releases include the Dolph Lundgren film Wanted Man, IRA drama Dead Shot with Aml Ameen, Colin Morgan, Mark Strong and Felicity Jones and The Collective with Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson and Don Johnson. Upcoming releases include the Louise Archambault drama Irena’s Vow with Sophie Nélisse and Dougray Scott which had its World Premiere at TIFF 2023, the Mario Van Peebles western Outlaw Posse, and Agent Recon starring Chuck Norris.

________________________________________