Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority, CA, Enhances Asset Management with OpenGov

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a way to eliminate paper-based work and find a system with a reliable GIS integration, the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority, CA, embarked on a mission to overhaul its asset management and operational processes. The quest for a comprehensive solution led to a partnership with OpenGov , the leader in municipal asset management software, bringing a new era of efficiency and integration.Located about an hour from Los Angeles, the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority was determined to modernize its operations to better serve its community. In the search for a new system, the Authority sought a platform that would offer better visibility into the status of capital assets and streamline workflow processes, among other benefits. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its ability to integrate GIS and provide a mobile application for ease of use, aligning perfectly with the Authority’s vision for a more efficient, data-driven approach to asset management.By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority is poised to achieve significant operational improvements. The software's automated workflow processes and GIS integration are expected to enhance the tracking and management of assets, while its mobile application and detailed historical documentation for each asset will facilitate better field operations and decision-making. This strategic move will not only save time and resources but also enhance reporting capabilities for all levels of leadership, ensuring the Authority's commitment to innovation and sustainability.The Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.