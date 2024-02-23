Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,816 in the last 365 days.

Monroe County Electric Power Association Awarded More Than $1.5 Million

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA has approved $1,526,222 to reimburse the Monroe County Electric Power Association for emergency protective measures following the March 24-25, 2023, severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Monroe County Electric Power Association is responsible for providing electrical services to its members, who suffered power outages from the storm. Poles, crossarms, switches, transformers, breakers, conductive wires, and other accessories were damaged or destroyed.

Monroe County Electric Power Association supported restoration of power to the service area:

  • 88 electric power poles replaced.
  • 22 electric transformers replaced.
  • 23 electric meters replaced.
  • 1,243 linear feet of service wire replaced.
  • 25,200 linear feet of wire repaired.

Monroe County Electric Power Association also utilized contractors and mutual aid labor: 

  • 108 electric power poles replaced.
  • 26 electric transformers replaced.
  • 28 electric meters replaced. 
  • 1,520 linear feet of service wire replaced.
  • 64,940 linear feet of fiber cable replaced.
  • 30,620 linear feet of wire repaired.

FEMA authorized the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to select a 100% federal cost share period for emergency protective measures for a continuous 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days of the event. MEMA chose March 24 to April 23, 2023. As the work costs fell within this period, the federal cost share reimbursement for this work is 100%.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations to reimburse the eligible cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and facility restoration.

For the latest information on recovery from the March tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

You just read:

Monroe County Electric Power Association Awarded More Than $1.5 Million

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more