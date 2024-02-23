Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule: Saturday, February 24, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for Saturday, February 24, include the following: 

Saturday, February 24 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette and Mr. David Evette will vote in the South Carolina Republican Primary, Pebble Creek Baptist Church, 1300 Reid School Road, Taylors, S.C.

Saturday, February 24 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will vote in the South Carolina Republican Primary, Olympia Learning Center, 621 Bluff Road, Columbia, S.C.

 

