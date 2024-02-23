Goldberg & Osborne Announces Arizona Don't Text & Drive Scholarship

Congratulations to Arturo Arce, our winner in the last entry period. Arizona Don't Text & Drive Scholarship who will be attending University of Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldberg & Osborne, a dedicated advocate for road safety, announces the launch of the Arizona Don't Text & Drive Scholarship, offering a $1,000 award to Arizona residents attending college or trade school. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving while supporting Arizona's future generation.

"Distracted driving, particularly texting while driving, remains a major concern, causing countless accidents and injuries every year," says Doug Settel, one of the Managing Partners at Goldberg & Osborne. "We believe that educating young people and encouraging safe driving habits can make a significant difference. This scholarship program aligns with our commitment to promoting road safety and supporting the educational aspirations of Arizona students."

Open to all Arizona residents, the scholarship encourages applications from:

Current college or trade school students and those planning to attend college or trade school, residing in Arizona.

Individuals nominating an Arizona resident Applicants must simply:

Complete a short online form.

Pledge not to text and drive.

The application deadline is February 28th, 2024, at 11:45 PM Arizona time. The winner will be chosen randomly and announced by March 30th, 2024.

Goldberg & Osborne encourages everyone to:

Spread awareness about the dangers of texting and driving.

Take the pledge not to text and drive.

Share the scholarship opportunity with Arizona students.

By working together, we can create a safer driving environment for everyone in Arizona.