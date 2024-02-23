Submit Release
Starton Therapeutics to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2024

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, today announced that Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starton Therapeutics, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held in New York City, February 26-27, 2024. Details for the event are as follows:

BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Presentation Title: Continuous Delivery Platform to Improve Patient Outcomes with Lenalidomide in Multiple Myeloma & Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Time: 10:30 AM ET

To learn more about the event, please visit https://bcic.bio.org/registration. Conference attendees can request one-on-one meetings through the BIO CEO attendee portal or email starton@cg.capital.

About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Investors@startontx.com


