Governor Ron DeSantis Deploys More Florida Personnel to Secure the Southern Border

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis deployed more National Guardsmen and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers to Texas to assist Texas officials as they work to secure our southern border. Fifty National Guardsmen departed Pensacola in this wave, alongside 76 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.

“The Biden Border Crisis has made every state a border state, requiring the states to step up and defend our territorial sovereignty,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I want to extend my sincerest thanks to every law enforcement officer, National Guardsman and member of the State Guard who is serving in Texas.”

Since 2021, Florida has sent more than 2,400 law enforcement officers to assist Texas at the southern border. With those officers, the state has also sent more than 600 assets including boats, command buses and ATVs.

