LuvBuds Wins Ancillary Innovator of the Year award from LeafLink
Leading Smoking Accessory Distributor LuvBuds, LLC today announced that they were the recipient of the LeafLink Ancillary Innovator of the Year for 2023DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Smoking Accessory Distributor LuvBuds, LLC today announced that they were the recipient of the LeafLink Ancillary Innovator of the Year for 2023. LeafLink is the largest wholesale cannabis platform in the US. It’s marketplace processes $5 Billion in transactions and represents an estimated 50% of the legal US wholesale cannabis commerce.
LuvBuds, LLC is the #1 accessory distributor in the US. Operating online as shopluvbuds.com, the company serves Dispensaries and Smoke Shops in all 50 states.
“LuvBuds is honored to receive this award from one of our most important commercial partners,” says Brett Harris, President/CEO of LuvBuds. “Since day one, we have had a special relationship with the company, and are honored to be selected as their ancillary innovator of the year.”
“LuvBuds and Leaflink have had a special relationship since early in both of our inceptions.” said Harris. “It is among the best wholesale platforms for dispensaries in the US, and we believe we’re the perfect partner to help their customers grow their retail sales. LuvBuds has been privileged to be Leaflink's Primary and largest Non THC vendor for a very long time.”
About LuvBuds, LLC: Denver, CO based LuvBuds is a wholesale distributor of smoking accessories. An authorized distributor for the best brands in the business, LuvBuds offers a price match guarantee, stocks all products in their centrally located Denver, CO warehouse and delivers industry leading customer service. Visit us at shopluvbuds.com
For more information, contact:
Mike Martin
VP Commercial
mmartin@luvbuds.co
720-361-2032
