Five things to look out for in the spring budget 2024

Growing the economy was the second of the pledges that Rishi Sunak made at the start of his premiership. However, GDP growth has hovered around zero through much of 2023 and the latest ONS data – for the final quarter of 2023 – shows a second consecutive quarter-on-quarter decline in real GDP, the threshold for a technical recession.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is unlikely to significantly change its previous forecast’s expectation that growth will remain sluggish in 2024. It may get revised up slightly like the Bank of England’s February forecast, which expected growth in 2024 of 0.5%, an improvement on the flat forecast made last November. Over the same time period, though, independent forecasters surveyed by the Treasury have become slightly more pessimistic.

The economy is expected to be slightly stronger in 2025 with the BoE forecasting 0.7% growth in GDP as interest rates begin to fall again. The OBR was, as usual recently, more optimistic in their economic outlook published alongside the autumn statement in November (predicting 1.6% growth in 2025, higher than the average of independent forecasts, 1.2%). Whether the OBR retains its above-average optimism about the underlying strength of the UK economy will be a significant driver of any forecast changes this time around.

The most significant issue in economic terms is not that growth has declined a bit and is now slightly below zero, rather than above. Rather, it is that growth has been so stagnant for so long. This is the fundamental driver of the poor outlook for household incomes and incredibly difficult fiscal situation, explored further below.

However, in political terms, a recession causes serious challenges for the chancellor as the label potentially cuts through with voters more easily than abstract economic data, risking the Conservative party’s claim to successful management of the economy and further hindering progress towards meeting the prime minister’s pledges.

The chancellor has focussed on growth-promoting measures at the last few fiscal events, and we anticipate similar measures on 6 March.