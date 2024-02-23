Governor Abbott Reappoints Mitchell, Names Chair Of Sulphur River Basin Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, February 23 - February 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Kelly Mitchell to the Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. Additionally, the Governor named Mitchell as presiding officer of the Board. The Board has the responsibility to construct, maintain, and operate inside the state and in the watershed of the Sulphur River and its tributaries inside or outside the boundaries of the authority any works considered essential to the operation of the authority and for its administration in controlling, storing, preserving, and distributing the water of the Sulphur River and its tributary streams, including the storm water and floodwater.

Kelly Mitchell of Texarkana is the president and chief operating officer of TEXAR Federal Credit Union. He is secretary and board member of Riverbend Water Resources District, ex-officio member of the Region D Water Planning Group, and president of the Wright Patman Chapter of Credit Unions. Additionally, he is the former chair of Harvest Regional Food Bank Texarkana and the Texas A&M University–Texarkana Alumni Association and a member of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and the Texarkana Wilbur Smith Rotary Club. He has served on the Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors since 2018. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University–Texarkana.