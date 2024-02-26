County of Pender, NC, Advances Public Works Management with OpenGov
Anticipated to streamline asset tracking, enhance reporting, and better decision-making, the new solution promises to elevate public works operations.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to move its asset management to a digital platform with a user-friendly, GIS-integrated mobile application, the County of Pender, NC was on the hunt for a new solution. The search led the County to OpenGov, the leader of asset management software specifically designed for local governments.
Located just 30 minutes from Wilmington, the County of Pender, NC, is on a mission to revolutionize its public works processes. In pursuit of a solution that could offer both an enterprise asset management platform scalable across all public works users and a user-friendly mobile application for fieldwork, the County identified Cartegraph Asset Management as the perfect fit. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out not only for its innovative features and GIS integration but also for its robust customer support, which will help ensure the County receives the guidance it needs throughout the implementation phase and beyond.
The adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management by the County of Pender is set to bring about a significant transformation in how public works management is conducted. Anticipated to streamline asset tracking, enhance reporting at all levels, and facilitate better decision-making through macro-level reporting, the new solution promises to elevate the County’s public works operations to new heights of efficiency and effectiveness. Moreover, its seamless integration with existing systems and the enhanced mobility capabilities will ensure that field workers can now perform their duties more efficiently, saving valuable time and resources.
The County of Pender joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
