"Black Impact" by Joanne Keogh Carter M.Ed. An Inspiring Story of Black Innovators Transforming the Cell Phone Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Educator and acclaimed nonfiction writer Joanne Keogh Carter M.Ed has recently released her latest work, "Black Impact: Black Impact: Journey of Cellular Diversity and the Cultural Shift." This groundbreaking book not only honors the technical achievements of black innovators in the telecommunications industry but also explores the challenges they faced in an historically non-diverse field, shedding light on their resilience, creativity, and determination.
"Black Impact" serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of black innovators who played a pivotal role in shaping the cell phone into the ubiquitous and indispensable device we know today. The book not only celebrates their technical contributions but also delves into the challenges they overcame in an industry that has traditionally lacked diversity. From the establishment of AT&T as a dominant force to the evolution of the cell phone, Carter narrates the rich tapestry of talent that has left an indelible mark on the world.
The book explores the fascinating history of telecommunications and the establishment of AT&T, highlighting how their diversity and inclusion policies harnessed the specific talents of a diverse group of black innovators. Despite a cultural system that was not inclusive of women or people of color, these scientists reshaped the world of communication, connecting lives globally and contributing to community building. "Black Impact" tells the stories of several of these black innovators who were responsible for developing the cell phone—a device that has not only bridged gaps and increased connectivity but has also fostered community building, contributing to the well-being of individuals and communities. The evolution of the cell phone has brought about a cultural shift of individual empowerment.
For those folks who are not familiar with Joanne Keogh Carter M.Ed, she has also published her very first book last January 2023. The book is called “Longevity Tips for Seniors: Simple strategies to Improve health, Nutrition and increase Mobility”.
Within the pages of "Longevity Tips with Seniors," Joanne takes a compassionate and enlightening stance while exploring the realm of senior well-being. Armed with a profound comprehension of the distinctive obstacles and prospects tied to aging, Joanne furnishes readers with a guide to extending vitality. This guide spans across physical health, mental equilibrium, dietary considerations, and the pleasures of maintaining active involvement during the golden years.
The book represents the culmination of Joanne's thorough research, her own life encounters, and a sincere dedication to enhancing the quality of life for seniors. With practical advice for sustaining an energetic routine and insights into fostering mental well-being and emotional strength, "Longevity Tips with Seniors" provides a comprehensive strategy for aging gracefully and maintaining good health.
The inspiration and objective behind the book stem from her personal life encounters. She expressed a desire to assist individuals, particularly those facing challenges in enhancing their well-being.
About the Author
Joanne Carter, an experienced educator with degrees in K-12 Mathematics & Science Education and Special Education & Learning Disabilities from William Paterson University and Allison Online, brings her expertise to "Black Impact." Specializing in nonfiction writing and grant writing, Carter takes an informative and educational approach to her work, focusing on enhancing functionality and facilitating learning.
Joanne have shown her passion and love for her work and took part in an interview. Not just one but two interviews for Prime Seven Media and Spotlight alongside Logan Crawford, where she responded to inquiries regarding her book
First Interview:
Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lE3UjWRuvq4&ab_channel=TheSpotlightNetwork
Second Interview:
Logan Crawford TV Interview Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjY2GpI3xvs&t=71s&ab_channel=TheSpotlightNetwork
Message from the author:
Dear readers,
Embarking on the journey of exploring longevity requires more than just reading; it demands a commitment of your time. Time commitment is an investment in your well-being.
Fear of change often lurks in the shadows, attempting to deter us from embracing better habits. Yet, within these pages lies the power to conquer that fear. The insights presented aren't meant to overhaul your life overnight.
If you are interested in buying these books, just visit amazon.com
First Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Longevity-Tips-Seniors-strategies-Nutrition-ebook/dp/B0BRHMBL1L/ref
Second Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Black-Impact-Cellular-Diversity-Cultural-ebook/dp/B0CRGBJ132/ref
If you are interested in buying these books, just visit amazon.com
