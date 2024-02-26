New 70,000 Square Foot Urban Air Adventure Park Celebrates Grand Opening in North Huntingdon, PA
Newly opened indoor adventure park is the largest of its kind in the Tri-State areaNORTH HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Air North Huntingdon has officially opened. The facility, the fourth and largest developed by Mr. John Wambold, features over 70,000 square feet of adventure attractions. The newly constructed building, located at Huntingdon Marketplace, and owned by Colony Holdings, is the ultimate adventure destination for thrill-seekers of all ages, filled with innovative adventure attractions, a café, and private events space.
The Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for March 2, 2024, beginning at 10:00 AM, and is open to the public. Enjoy giveaways, a live DJ, and special promotions, with your chance to win free birthday parties and door prizes. Additionally, the first 250 people to purchase Platinum or Ultimate passes will receive two additional basic passes for free, ensuring everyone has a chance to let `em fly.
Urban Air North Huntingdon is located just 30 minutes outside of Downtown Pittsburgh at 900 Mills Drive in Irwin, Pennsylvania. It’s easily accessible from the PA Turnpike Irwin exit. This new location is one of the largest Urban Air locations in the country. The Battle Beam, APEX Trampolines, Sky Rider zip line, and Warrior Course are just some of the exciting attractions featured at the award-winning adventure park, providing an environment for families and friends to make lasting memories. The location also includes a multi-story electric go-kart track, plus a separate mini electric go-kart track for smaller kids, ensuring riders of all ages have the chance to practice their racing skills.
“We take pride in providing a safe environment where everyone can have fun, build confidence, and spend quality time with family and friends,” said John Wambold, Owner of Urban Air Adventure Park in North Huntingdon. “What’s unique about our park, however, is that it’s not just for kids. Our attractions are built for adventurers of all ages, and we welcome corporate retreats and team-building trips for those that are still young at heart.” Wambold also operates Urban Air Cranberry and Urban Air North Fayette in Pennsylvania, as well as Urban Air Crystal Run in Middletown, New York.
As with all Urban Air Adventure Parks, guests will have access to the Urban Café, where they can enjoy tasty meals, cold drinks, and sweet treats before jumping back into the excitement. Urban Air North Huntingdon also offers customizable events such as birthday party packages, school field trips, fundraising nights, company picnics and holiday parties. With 10 private party rooms and 10 party tables, plus an incredible observation deck overlooking the go-kart track, this will quickly become Pittsburgh’s #1 party destination.
For more information or to book your next adventure at Urban Air, visit www.urbanair.com/pennsylvania-north-huntingdon. To book large parties and group reservations directly, please contact Joseph Hatcher, Group & Event Sales Manager, at josephh@urbanair103.com or 724-996-7778.
About Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world, with more than 350 parks open or under development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.
John Wambold
Urban Air North Huntingdon
+1 724-400-4056
email us here