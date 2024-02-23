Data Foundation Names Natalie Evans Harris as Executive Vice President for External Engagement
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Foundation, a leading national nonprofit championing the responsible use of data and evidence for social good, today announced the appointment of Natalie Evans Harris as its new Executive Vice President for External Engagement.
Natalie is a data scientist, strategist, and speaker with over two decades of experience leading impactful initiatives that demonstrate the value of using data to improve society.
“We are thrilled to welcome Natalie to the Data Foundation,” said Nick Hart, President & CEO. “Her passion for using data to address social and economic injustice, coupled with her extensive experience building partnerships and leading collaborations, makes her the perfect fit for this crucial role. Natalie's strategic vision and proven track record will be invaluable as we work to advance our mission and amplify the impact of data-driven solutions across the country.”
Natalie brings a wealth of experience to the Data Foundation. As the founding Executive Director of the Black Wealth Data Center, where she led a team in harnessing data to support initiatives aimed at measurably increasing Black wealth. She also held senior policy advisor positions in both the Obama and Biden Administrations, demonstrating her commitment to working at the highest levels to drive positive change. Natalie started her own small business and co-founded a data management firm.
“I am honored to join the Data Foundation at such a critical moment,” Natalie said. “Data has the power to not only inform our understanding of complex challenges, but also drive tangible solutions that create a more equitable and just society. I am excited to work alongside the talented team at the Data Foundation to engage stakeholders, build community and partnerships, and amplify the voices of those using data for good.”
About the Data Foundation: The Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that seeks to improve government and society by using data to inform public policymaking. Our research and educational activities proactively and rapidly address relevant, emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation values diversity and transparency in pursuit of an equitable, data-informed society. In 2023, the Data Foundation was recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org.
