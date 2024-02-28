Legacy Supply Chain Receives 2023 'Excellence in Service' Award from Isometric Technologies
Isometric Technologies names Legacy Supply Chain among its top 50 carriers for 2023 for exceptional over-the-road transportation performance in their class.
FRANKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isometric Technologies (ISO), a transportation performance intelligence platform, today announced that Legacy Supply Chain, an omni-channel North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is among the honorees selected to receive ISO's 2023 'Excellence in Service' Award. This annual awards program, now in its third year, celebrates 50 carriers for exceptional over-the-road transportation performance in their class.
Winners were selected based on their ISO Score, a composite service-level indicator that pulls from a number of different performance factors and metrics, primarily Tender Acceptance, On-Time Delivery, and On-Time Pickup. Legacy was chosen from a pool of over 3600 asset and non-asset carriers in North America.
“At a time when shippers face more pressure than ever to deliver on time and in full, this award represents a logistics service provider’s commitment to delivering successful outcomes for their customers,” said Brian Cristol, co-founder and CEO of ISO. “We're thrilled to be able to recognize the top performers in our industry and look forward to providing the industry with more and better ways to measure service levels and the all-in cost of transportation in 2024.”
“This recognition highlights Legacy Supply Chain's unwavering dedication to service excellence and celebrates our commitment to overcoming the unique obstacles of freight transportation," remarked Mike Glodziak, CEO of Legacy Supply Chain. "I attribute this success to our innovative team and tier 1 tech platforms that create operational efficiency and deeper connectivity in pursuit of exceeding shipper expectations.”
Legacy Supply Chain's acknowledgment as a Top 50 Carrier and recipient of the 2023 ISO 'Excellence in Service' Award reaffirms its position as a leading transportation solutions provider in North America. At a time when service levels are paramount in meeting customer expectations, Legacy Supply Chain continues to distinguish itself as a reliable and outstanding contributor to the success of Isometric Technologies' shipper network.
About Legacy Supply Chain
For nearly 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains – so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, Legacy provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit legacyscs.com.
About Isometric Technologies
ISO allows logistics service providers to source top-performing carriers that will exceed their customers’ expectations and help them differentiate their business. With the first neutral transportation performance intelligence platform, LSPs access industry-wide service-level benchmarks, dynamic scorecards, and analytics to pinpoint their strengths and understand how service impacts cost-per-load. ISO represents a data-driven commitment to service that separates you from the pack, driving sales and improved relationships. https://www.iso.io/
