"The Greatest Semester Ever" is an inspiring travel guide for those who dare to step outside of their comfort zones.
A story of college students going way out of their comfort zones to continue their college educations and learn about the world and themselves.
So I said good-bye to all my friends and packed my hopes inside a matchbox, because I know it’s time to fly.”MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Greatest Semester Ever: A Memoir of Studying Abroad” by Michael Sean McEvilly is a humble testimony of the author’s dedication and passion. Author Reputation Press (AR Press) is honored to be the publisher of this insightful work.
A literary work that presents an insightful story that may inspire the readers to break free from the comfort of familiarity and embark on an extraordinary adventure of a lifetime. An expedition where the realities of exploration supersede expectations.
The author, Michael Sean McEvilly, was born in the city of Chicago on a snowy day in December of 1967 and grew up on the northwest side of town in Niles, IL. As a young man, he traveled to Ireland and England numerous times, visiting family, so by the time he studied abroad, he was already a well-seasoned traveler.
He attended Notre Dame High School for Boys in Niles and St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona, where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in literary theater. He left his beloved Chicago and moved to Austin, Texas, in 1998 with his family. He later went back to college at Texas State University to become a certified high school teacher. He now lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his fiancée, Teresa, and their two cats, where he’s a full-time writer.
“The Greatest Semester Ever: A Memoir of Studying Abroad” provides the following insights shared by the author himself:
- I never spent less time in a brick-and-mortar classroom, but I never learned more in any single semester.
- If you want to do something amazing, see something amazing, or even achieve your wildest dreams, you’re going to have to go beyond the horizon and venture into the unknown.
- There's a lot more to college than just pens, notebooks, computers, and books.
- If you're on a long journey, keep a journal. Don't just rely on photos alone for your memories.
- Travel! There's a big world out there, and there's a lot of really cool things just waiting for you!
“The Greatest Semester Ever: A Memoir of Studying Abroad” is like a “Let’s Go Europe” travel book for those who venture to go beyond their own comfort zones. Traveling isn’t just getting into long, endless lines at the airport during the holidays. Rail is the way to go if one wants to see the actual country, not from 30,000 feet.
In the spring of 1989, the Iron Curtain was still standing, and the Soviet Empire still reigned over Eastern Europe. Therefore, he was limited in where he could go; however, he did manage to go behind the Iron Curtain at one point and view the former Communist world.
It explores the trials and tribulations of college students going way out of their normal surroundings, not only to continue their college educations but also to learn a “metric buttload” about the world and themselves, most importantly.
