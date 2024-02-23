Matt Sassano releases “Happy Family,” an homage to survivors of domestic abuse
If you've dealt with domestic abuse, I just want to encourage you that it's not too late. There is hope, and with transparency, you can turn things around.”KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Happy Family" by Matt Sassano poses the question: what's behind the picture-perfect facade of your happy family? The song is available now at mattsassano.bio.link.
Written with Josiah Prince (Disciple) as a gesture of solidarity to those surviving domestic abuse, this poignant midtempo rock track is a stark reminder that we all have skeletons in our closets.
“One of the hardest things to do for many people is to contend with the obligation to smile when they no longer feel like smiling. To feel the pressure to uphold a fake image that's not in line with our true feelings and true reality,” Matt Sassano shares. “Some of us walk around with a black cloud day in and day out, walking around as unpaid actors in our own lives. And that's especially true for people who deal with domestic abuse. I can say from experience that if you've dealt with this, maybe sometimes you don't know what to call it, you've been desensitized to it. You know something's off, but you're so used to just playing a part and concealing your true feelings.”
From the hollowed-out, programmed intro, through the swell of aching choruses, to the haunting outro sample of an argument buried deep in the track, “Happy Family” paints a perfect picture of what it feels like to live in an unsafe home. With precise, detail-oriented writing and producing support from Josiah Prince and a polished mix and master from Kevin Jackson, the resulting track is immediately heart-stopping.
“Happy Family” follows the release of “Fuel,” which has topped CMW’s Christian rock chart for over five weeks running. These songs continue to clinch Sassano’s position as one of the most important rising voices in rock, following stand-out singles “Dear God” and “Not My Name.”
Much of Matt Sassano’s resonance has come from his own story of overcoming abuse, bullying, disability and mental health crisis. He’s told that story on hundreds of stages around the country, and most recently partnered with Full Armor Inc. to further his mission of reaching the outcasts and underdogs.
“If you've dealt with domestic abuse, I just want to encourage you that it's not too late,” Sassano says earnestly. “There is hope, and with transparency, you can turn things around.”
If you think you might be experiencing domestic abuse of any kind, you can call 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. You can also chat live at thehotline.org.
“Happy Family” will be going for adds soon in both Christian Rock and CHR formats. You can learn more about Matt Sassano by finding him on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
