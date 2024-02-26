SOCIETY OF THE SILVER CROSS LAUNCHES ‘TEMPLE HYMNS’ SERIES WITH “WIFE OF THE SEA” WITH ARTIST KING DUDE, MARCH 22
The Seattle Based Group Will Release Their Second Full Length Album Festival of Invocations Later in June 2024SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly five years after their first album 1 Verse earned critical raves as “one of the year’s most unique and compelling debuts,” Seattle based band Society of the Silver Cross is releasing the “Wife of The Sea,” an epic, hauntingly hypnotic collaboration with dark neo-folk artist King Dude that marks the launch of their new Temple Hymns series of singles.
Designed to push the musical boundaries of art and explore what’s possible when great creative minds come together, each new track of Temple Hymns will feature a different guest artist and will be produced and recorded at the band’s Temple of the Trees facility, named by American Songwriter magazine as “the spookiest studio in the world.”
Written by Society of the Silver Cross’ core of husband and wife Joe Reineke and Karyn Gold-Reineke and T.J. Cowgill, aka King Dude, “Wife of the Sea” – scheduled to drop March 22 - will be released under the branding of Temple Hymns, Vol. 1, with each subsequent single labeled as Vol. 2, Vol. 3, etc.
Backing King Dude’s ominous lead vocals and acoustic guitar is a fascinating array of traditional and offbeat, exotic instruments that drive and define the Society of the Silver Cross aesthetic. Both Karyn and Joe contributed to the sound design, playing the Swarmatron—an esoteric synth primarily used in film scoring that is powered on with a car key—and the Drum Scape—an usual synth box by Folktek who manufactures “one of a kind-crafted noise instruments.” Karyn's contributions include vocals and playing harmonium (her signature instrument), piano and the Hammond B-3 organ. Joe also played the acoustic 12-string and added background vocals. The track also features drummer Mark Etherington and Leeni Ramadan, who plays the Shahi Baaja (an electrified Indian instrument) and provides backing vocals.
“The collaboration with T.J. happened very organically when he was back in town performing after having moved from Seattle to Australia,” says Joe. “‘Wife of The Sea’ just seemed like a good way to be creative and write music together plus T.J. is always a good hang. The concept of the song is a lonely man endlessly searching for a woman he loves, who has mysteriously disappeared. Through mystical events, he sees her everywhere, especially in the reflections of the water. Yet the story, its metaphors and symbolism are completely open to the listener’s interpretation.”
With a richly textured sound deeply influenced by Joe and Karyn’s many travels to India, the unique songwriting style of Society of the Silver Cross blends lush, bombastic instrumentation with chant-like vocals while fusing hypnotic melodies, dark undertones, and twisted Americana. Critics have described their sound as haunting, gothic graceland, funeral home rock, and even “yogic metal.” All the sonic magic takes place at Temple of the Trees, the unique state-of-the-art studio they personally designed and built from the ground up using wood from majestic trees that grew on their property. Resembling a gothic cathedral from another dimension, the building features beautiful hand-milled wood treatments throughout. Joe is fond of saying, “Our band sounds like what our studio looks like.”
Society of the Silver Cross is cleverly named after the title of a painting of 16th Century Dutch medic on a battlefield that Joe and Karyn saw at the Rijks Museum in Amsterdam. The band will be releasing their highly anticipated next album Festival of Invocation in June 2024.
Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3promotions
+1 818-201-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other