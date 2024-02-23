Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,888 in the last 365 days.

Venom Ventures Expands Europe Focus with the Addition of Justin Blake as General Partner, Head of Europe Investing

venomventures

logo

NYC , NY , UNITED STATES , February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venom Ventures, a New York-based venture capital firm investing in early to mid-stage technology companies, has appointed Justin Blake to lead its expanded operation in London, as a General Partner and Head of European Investing.

“Justin is an experienced investor and operator, his entrepreneurial journey has spanned 30 years, eight company creations, not to mention the creation of thousands of jobs,” said general partner and founder, Jon Thompson. “We are thrilled to welcome Blake as a General Partner, he will be instrumental in advising existing portfolio companies, driving new investments, while also serving as our senior point in Europe and the Middle East.”

The appointment of Blake as General Partner will intensify Venom Ventures’ accelerating reach within UK, Europe and the Middle East. Blake aims to work with existing Venom Ventures portfolio companies in the EMEA region to advance innovation in Europe.

“As founders look to take their product globally, our ecosystem helps support them by creating commercialization pathways. In fact, many of our strategic limited partners provide valuable introductions and connections throughout the EMEA region,” said Thompson. “Venom Ventures was built on the thesis of supporting international expansion between U.S. and EMEA for its portfolio.”

Jake Stuart
Venom Ventures
email us here

You just read:

Venom Ventures Expands Europe Focus with the Addition of Justin Blake as General Partner, Head of Europe Investing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more