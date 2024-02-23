Venom Ventures Expands Europe Focus with the Addition of Justin Blake as General Partner, Head of Europe Investing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Venom Ventures, a New York-based venture capital firm investing in early to mid-stage technology companies, has appointed Justin Blake to lead its expanded operation in London, as a General Partner and Head of European Investing.
“Justin is an experienced investor and operator, his entrepreneurial journey has spanned 30 years, eight company creations, not to mention the creation of thousands of jobs,” said general partner and founder, Jon Thompson. “We are thrilled to welcome Blake as a General Partner, he will be instrumental in advising existing portfolio companies, driving new investments, while also serving as our senior point in Europe and the Middle East.”
The appointment of Blake as General Partner will intensify Venom Ventures’ accelerating reach within UK, Europe and the Middle East. Blake aims to work with existing Venom Ventures portfolio companies in the EMEA region to advance innovation in Europe.
“As founders look to take their product globally, our ecosystem helps support them by creating commercialization pathways. In fact, many of our strategic limited partners provide valuable introductions and connections throughout the EMEA region,” said Thompson. “Venom Ventures was built on the thesis of supporting international expansion between U.S. and EMEA for its portfolio.”
Jake Stuart
“Justin is an experienced investor and operator, his entrepreneurial journey has spanned 30 years, eight company creations, not to mention the creation of thousands of jobs,” said general partner and founder, Jon Thompson. “We are thrilled to welcome Blake as a General Partner, he will be instrumental in advising existing portfolio companies, driving new investments, while also serving as our senior point in Europe and the Middle East.”
The appointment of Blake as General Partner will intensify Venom Ventures’ accelerating reach within UK, Europe and the Middle East. Blake aims to work with existing Venom Ventures portfolio companies in the EMEA region to advance innovation in Europe.
“As founders look to take their product globally, our ecosystem helps support them by creating commercialization pathways. In fact, many of our strategic limited partners provide valuable introductions and connections throughout the EMEA region,” said Thompson. “Venom Ventures was built on the thesis of supporting international expansion between U.S. and EMEA for its portfolio.”
Jake Stuart
Venom Ventures
email us here