Governor Phil Scott Appoints Kate Gallagher as Superior Court Judge

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed Kate T. Gallagher, of Williston, as a superior court judge.

“Kate has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service through her work in the Attorney General’s office and as a commissioner,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident that that she will continue to serve the people of Vermont well, and I’m grateful for her willingness to take on this new challenge.”

Gallagher has worked for the State of Vermont for almost 20 years, serving in the Civil Division of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and as Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Human Resources. Before her work in Vermont, she was a partner in private practice in New Jersey, focusing on commercial litigation, products liability, and personal injury defense.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to continue to serve the people of Vermont,” said Gallagher. “I would like to thank Governor Scott for this honor, and pledge that I will do my best to serve Vermonters with integrity, compassion, and humility.”

Gallagher earned her B.A. in English Literature from the College of William and Mary. She graduated cum laude from the National Law Center at George Washington University where she served as the Executive Articles Editor on the Journal of International Law and Economics.”

Click here for a courtesy photo of Gallagher.