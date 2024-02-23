MEDIANINJA Reaches Milestones and Eyes Global Expansion

logo

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global public relations platform MediaNinja has achieved its first milestone of users registered on its platform.

MediaNinja is a public relations platform with services and databases for businesses and PR professionals worldwide at affordable rates and in multiple languages.

The platform was launched by two public relations veterans after they were left frustrated at how hard it was to navigate and collect enough data on media professionals from foreign and non-English-speaking countries.

“There are many good public relations software platforms out there already, but they lack multiple functionalities and broad coverage around the globe. It has been incredible difficult to collaborate with journalists around the globe due to the lack of a platform covering all countries. With that in mind, we decided to come up with a solution, and that was Medianinja," said co-founder and CTO Jamie Lee.

MediaNinja provides not only article distribution and journalists and publicists database, but also many professional services, such as copyrighting, translations, news writing, consultations, SEO, and more.

MediaNinja uses artificial intelligence to provide multiple tools for public relations professionals and journalists, such as pitching platforms, press release creations, fact-checking, etc.

The platform aims to have over 100,000 journalists and PR professionals on its database by the end of the year.

MediaNinja offers different types of packages and rolling memberships.

MediaNinja is here to revolutionize the media industry.