Macao hails addition of Xi’an and Qingdao to facilitated individual travel scheme

MACAU, February 23 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today hailed the State Council’s endorsement of a step enabling eligible people from Xi’an City in Shaanxi Province, and Qingdao City, in Shandong Province, to travel to Hong Kong and Macao under the facilitated individual travel (FIT) scheme, with effect from 6 March 2024.

A National Immigration Administration announcement said the State Council had approved inclusion of the two mainland cities in the FIT scheme.

The Chief Executive, on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, has thanked the Central Government for including more cities in the FIT scheme. The latest step once again demonstrated the great concern and strong support of the Central Government for the continued development of the MSAR.

The MSAR Government would work together with the local tourism industry to optimise continuously Macao's tourism resources and capacity to receive tourists, actively responding to the favourable measures provided by the Central Government, said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive said expanding the FIT scheme cities would further support the sustainable development of Macao’s tourism industry. The MSAR Government is committed to optimising various tourism-related measures in Macao, including infrastructure and the availability of human resources. Efforts have been made to: explore a greater range of tourism resources; enrich the quality of visitors’ experience when in Macao; and to enhance the overall reception capacity of the industry. There had been improvement regarding immigration measures, customs clearance, and transportation arrangements, making it more convenient for visitors to come to Macao.

These efforts have collectively provided favourable conditions for the smooth implementation of arrangements related to the FIT scheme expansion. Macao is well-prepared to welcome individual travellers from Xi'an and Qingdao, said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive took the opportunity to express gratitude to the National Immigration Administration and relevant departments and ministries of the Central Government for the continuous support provided for Macao’s tourism-sector development. The Chief Executive also looks forward to furthering communication and cooperation between Macao and the mainland authorities, in order jointly to create even more favourable conditions for mainland residents to travel to Macao.

The FIT scheme for mainland residents travelling independently to Hong Kong and Macao was launched in 2003. Since its implementation, the number of mainland visitors to Macao has seen a significant increase, driving the continuous development of Macao’s tourism industry and its overall economy.

This latest addition to the FIT scheme not only benefits the further development of the tourism industry and related sectors, but also promotes interaction and exchange between mainland residents and Macao, furthering Macao’s integration into the country’s overall development.