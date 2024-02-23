“Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” to be held at the end of this month

MACAU, February 23 - The “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market”, jointly organised by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government, will be held from 29 February to 3 March, at Ponto Legend Square in Hengqin. The event features over 100 stalls of cultural and creative products and gastronomy, as well as music performances by singers from Guangdong and Macao. All are welcome to participate.

The press conference of the “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” was held today (23 February) at the Citizen Service Centre of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, with the presence of the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Feng Fangdan.

After the first cooperation between the authorities of the two regions last year, which aimed to extend the Tap Siac Craft Market to Hengqin, the authorities continue to organise the “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” this year. IC launched an open call to invite 40 Macao’s cultural and creative brands to promote diverse local original products. The event will be held from 29 February to 3 March, from 2pm to 9pm, at Ponto Legend Square in Hengqin, gathering over 100 stalls by entities from Macao and different provinces and cities of the Mainland China. In addition, in collaboration with supporting entities, the Sanxingdui Museum and the Jingdezhen Ceramic Research Institute, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau organised special exhibition booths dedicated to these two institutes, showcasing the unique charm of Chinese history and culture. During the event, a number of music performances, creative workshops, as well as the “YOUNG Art Exhibition” and “Artistic and Cultural TALK” will be held, fostering the artistic and cultural development and exchanges.

IC will continue to collaborate with the In-depth Cooperation Zone, with a view to providing more opportunities for the development and promotion of Macao’s cultural and creative industries, expanding the market for cultural and creative products, facilitating the cultural projects with Macao’s characteristics, enriching the features and surrounding elements for events in the Greater Bay Area, and strengthening the exchanges and cooperation between the cultural and creative industries and other cultural sectors.